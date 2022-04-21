Russia Imposes Fine Of 11mn Rubles On Google Over 'fake' Content On Operation In Ukraine

Amid escalating the Russia-Ukraine war for the 57th day, Moscow on Thursday imposed a fine of 11 million rubles or $137,763 on Alphabet Inc’s Google for what it termed “fake” information about its "special military operation" in Ukraine and YouTube videos, reported news agency TASS. The fine against Google came after just earlier this month, Russia’s communications watchdog said that it was taking steps to penalise the Alphabet Inc-owned company for “spreading fakes” on YouTube.

The Russian communications watchdog has already warned the US-based tech giant that it would impose a fine if the “fake” stories about its operation are not deleted from the platform. Russia has already banned Google News just hours after the company announced that it would not allow users across the globe to monetise the content that “exploits, dismisses, or condones” the war.

Google’s policy on the conflict is reflected on any website, application or youtube channel that earned revenue from the advertising managed by the search engine. “We can confirm that we’re taking additional steps to clarify, and in some instances expand, our monetisation guidelines as they relate to the war in Ukraine,” a Google spokesperson had said, at the time.

After Russia sent thousands of troops to Ukraine on February 24 for the "special’ military operation", companies and countries across the globe started scrambling efforts to support Kyiv and showcase discontentment with Moscow. However, Kremlin has continued to respond to what it has previously called "disappointing" actions by the West.

Google blocks YouTube channel of Russia's State Duma

Earlier, Google blocked the Russian State Duma's YouTube channel "Duma TV". The channel had as many as 145 thousand subscribers, and all the videos posted on the channel garnered over 100 million views in total. Vyacheslav Volodin, Chairman of the State Duma of the Russian Federation, termed the blockage of the channel as an act of violation of freedom of expression by the United States, NEXTA reported.

Image: AP/Unsplash