Russia Interested In Nuclear Armament Discussions With US: Kremlin

The Kremlin stated on June 6 that Russia is interested in talks with the US about nuclear weapons, but that such conversations are unlikely to take place at this moment. Notably, since the beginning of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Putin and other Russian leaders have threatened to use nuclear weapons on the United States and its NATO allies if they choose to intervene directly in the conflict.

Kremlin's spokesman, Dmitry Peskov told reporters on June 6, "We are interested and believe that continued negotiations and discussions on this topic, given the tectonic shifts that we are seeing... the whole world needs these kinds of talks."

It is worth mentioning here that in an interview with state-owned media agency, TASS, Sullivan admitted that nuclear disarmament discussions between Russia and the United States are unlikely to take place at the present.

Sullivan urges Russia to not close its embassies

Meanwhile, US Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan said on June 6 that the two countries' economic relationship has been severely harmed and will take several years to repair, but he warned against severing diplomatic ties completely, even as Russian President Vladimir Putin threatened deeper strikes into Ukraine if the US and its allies continued to advance military aid. Sullivan told the state-controlled TASS news agency that economic contacts were a crucial link between the US and Russia that had been totally "wrecked" since the invasion of Ukraine.

The interview comes a day after Putin warned to intensify the conflict in Ukraine and strike deeper into the country's territory if the US and its allies continue to transfer long-range missiles to Kyiv. The warning came after a volley of missile strikes on the Ukrainian capital on Sunday, which struck "infrastructure facilities," according to Ukrainian officials. President Joe Biden revealed last week that he was supplying Ukraine with "modern rocket launchers and weapons" that will allow it to conduct pinpoint strikes. The weapons were delivered to Ukraine on the proviso that they not be used against Russian territory.

Image: AP