Russia Introduces Fresh Sanctions Against US, List Includes 77 American Nationals

Amid the Ukraine conflict, Russia has sanctioned 77 US nationals, in a move that is being called 'tit for tat'. According to Moscow, the move is a response to "Washington's continued expansion of the list of Russian citizens subject to personal sanctions". According to Russia, the sanctions list is formulated based on the concept of reciprocity. It encompasses US citizens who occupy leadership positions in state government agencies, various federal departments, and businesses that supply weapons to Ukraine. The sanctions not only aim to target politicians and officials who have a hand in forming and executing anti-Russian policies, but also certain members of their families.

"Based on the principle of reciprocity, this time the stop list includes US citizens who head government agencies in the states, a number of federal departments, as well as companies involved in supplying weapons to the neo-Nazi regime in Kiev. The sanctions target not only politicians and officials involved in creating and implementing the anti-Russian policy, but also some members of their families," reads a statement from the Russian Foreign Ministry.

Sanction list includes 33 US Governors

Russia's statement further said that they will respond to any hostile actions taken against them, including the lifting of sanctions, with countermeasures that will have a negative impact on the United States. The statement also emphasizes that they want Washington to understand that such actions will not be tolerated. The list includes 33 US governors and a number of other federal officials. It includes some state officials as well. US, EU and UK have imposed a number of sanctions on Russia, since the Russia Ukraine war began. Assets of Russian elites have been frozen. Western sanctions also target Russia's military industrial complex. It aims to cut off Russia access to critical tech, to stop the technological development of Russian military.

According to data released by the Russian foreign ministry, a total of 1,344 US citizens are banned from entering Russia. As of now, it is unclear how the conflict will end, as both sides - Russia and the West, seem to be doubling down. The West has started supplying Ukraine with weapons which, earlier it was unwilling to. These includes weapons such as battle tanks. Now Ukraine is demanding fighter jets, which will lead to a classical escalatory ladder. Zelenskyy, during his visit to UK, pushed the UK for fighter jets. It remains to be seen if the West will actually go ahead and start arming Ukraine with Typhoons and F16s as well.