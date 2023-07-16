Russia Invites Residents Of Enerhodar Near Zaporizhzhia NPP To Move To Far East

Russians have urged the Ukrainian citizens in the temporarily occupied Enerhodar, the city closest to Zaporizhzhia NPP, to relocate to Russia's far East. A flyer was put into the residents' mailboxes, stating that citizens of Enerhodar were invited to move to the Russian Far East region. "Ministry of the Russian Federation for the Development of the Far East and the Arctic Far East and Arctic Development Corporation Dear Residents of Energodar!" the flyer read.

"The Far East of Russia is waiting for you! Take part in the state program of development of the Far East You can expect: 1. The opportunity to choose any of one of the regions of the Far East 2. Receipt of a lift in the amount of 240,000 rubles additional 120,000 for each family member. 3. Guaranteed employment. The average salary of 55,000 rubles. 4. Preferential conditions for admission to universities for families of program participants," it furthermore read. The flyer was shared by an advisor to the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, Anton Gerashchenko on his official Twitter handle.

Panic and exodus as town fell to Russians

The town of Enerhodar has witnessed panic and exodus since May as Russia had reportedly asked the people to leave at least 18 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region, including Enerhodar ahead of the Ukrainian offensive. This came as fighting between the warring troops intensified, and the UN's nuclear watchdog IAEA warned of a "severe nuclear accident." The situation around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, for months, has been "increasingly unpredictable and potentially dangerous," according to the warnings relayed by the director of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi.

The local population has been fearing dangerous consequences, and an environmental disaster for months as the nuclear plant in southeastern Ukraine has witnessed nuclear safety and security risks due to the ongoing war. Residents in at least 13 localities along the contact line, including Enerhodar, and the towns of Dniprorudne, Vasylivka, Chernihivka, Polohy, Tokmak, Vodiane and Kamianka have since evacuated due to the counteroffensive by the Ukrainian army. Residents in Enerhodar have been sheltered in local schools and municipal hospitals for several weeks as the Russian soldiers surrounded the town and occupied it.