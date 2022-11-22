Russia Isn’t Seeking Regime Change In Kyiv, Says Kremlin Spokesman Peskov

Russia is not looking to topple the Ukrainian government and is neither seeking a regime change, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Monday, according to Russia Today paper. Moscow will achieve its military goals, he insisted, adding that it was not intended at changing the government. Kremlin had earlier justified the invasion of Ukraine saying the goal of the operation was to demilitarise and “de-Nazify” Ukraine which had committed atrocities against the Russian-speaking ethnic population in the Donbass region.

On Monday, Nov 21, as the Russian journalists asked whether Kremlin's objective was to change the regime of Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Peskov answered: “No, the president has already spoken about that.” He then underscored that the Russian President had spoken about the goals in Ukraine several times, adding that it will be done “by various methods and in various formats.” It isn't a question of ‘if’ but ‘when’ said Putin's spokesman.

Putin's aide, FSB officers show rare dissent for Ukraine war

Earlier, a whistleblower at Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) leaked emails that depicted a civil war has broken out among President Vladimir Putin's closest allies. The allies of Russia’s authoritarian leader have registered criticism and opposition to Putin’s invasion of Ukraine as Russian troops retreated and the military operation faltered this week. The dissent among the officers of Russia’s FSB was highlighted by the Russian agent, dubbed the Wind of Change.

"There will be battles of the regions for the division of resources. Or a scramble of various forces for control over regions or chunks of the country (Russia)," the agent was quoted as saying by Newsweek. He warned that Russia could collapse into total chaos.

In his regular letter to Russian dissident exile Vladimir Osechkin, the FSB agent revealed that there has been growing anger and dissent among the FSB officers. The allies have been revolting against Putin’s war in the neighbouring Ukraine. Russian human rights activist, Osechkin runs the anti-corruption website gulagu.net. Agent of Russia's FSB clarified that there is an "inevitable" civil war within the agency by the officers. Russia will soon "descend into the abyss of terror” he warned, adding that Russia will get the war fatigue soon as it fails to fetch the motive.