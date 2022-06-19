Russia Kills Dozens Of Ukrainian Generals & Officers With Missile Attack Near Dnipro

As many as 50 Ukrainian armed force officers and generals were killed after Russia launched Kalibr missiles to destroy Western-supplied M777 howitzers and armoured vehicles.

“More than 50 generals and officers of the Ukrainian Armed Forces were killed,” a statement from the Russian Defense Ministry read on June 19.

Earlier in the day, Ukraine Operational and Tactical Group (UTG) "East" stated that they had killed nearly 90 Russian occupiers in one day, in addition to damaging a large number of Russian military equipment as intense fighting continues in the contentious Donbass region.

The Russian equipment knocked out of commission by Ukrainian forces were 52 artillery tractors, five mortars, two ammunition depots, one tank, one unmanned aerial vehicle and one special equipment unit, UTG said in a Facebook post. Russia’s troops in turn struck the village of Shirokaya Dacha in the Dnepropetrovsk Region, causing mounting casualties on the Ukrainian side.

Missile hit compound where commanders of Ukrainian units had gathered

Moscow’s Defense ministry notified that the missile hit a compound where commanders of several Ukrainian units had gathered for a meeting. The Kalibr missiles destroyed an estimated 10 M777 howitzers and up to 20 armoured vehicles supplied by the West, which were stored in a factory building in the southern city of Nikolayev, Russian MoD informed. General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces meanwhile said that Ukraine's military destroyed several Russian multiple rocket launchers with artillery. There are more than 1,000 Russian troops being held prisoner in Ukraine.

Ukraine’s armed forces earlier today also destroyed the Russian Black sea Navy SAR ship"Vasily Bekh" near Zmiinyi [Snake] Island using a United States-manufactured Harpoon anti-ship missile which was loaded with the TOR anti-aircraft missile system.

“The big Russian tugboat Vasylyi Bekh, which was carrying the Tor-1 SAM on board, ammunition and personnel for the occupation garrison of Snake Island was destroyed. The tugboat was hit by a Harpoon missile,” Ukraine's Armed Forces Strategic Communications Directorate's informed on Telegram.

Harpoon missiles are incorporated with Global Positioning System-assisted inertial navigation, which enables the system to have both an anti-ship and a land attack capability. At the time it went down, Russian forces were transporting soldiers from the Black Sea Fleet to Snake Island. A Bayraktar TB2 drone recorded the footage.