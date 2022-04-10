Russia Lacks Critical Imported Components To Manufacture Modern Weapons: Ukraine

As the Russia- Ukraine war intensifies, Ukraine's Ministry of Defense has reported that Russia is unable to continue the production of modern weapons due to its dependency on imported high technology. With the lack of foreign components, Russian shipyards have stopped the production of ships.

In a Facebook post, the Chief Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine stated, "At the Russian shipyards, there is a critical situation in the implementation of existing contracts for the construction and maintenance of warships. It was caused by the difficult financial situation and lack of foreign components".

It further mentioned that the Russian military representative indicates 'a total lack of foreign components for the continuation of work on the construction of warships and respective systems'. As per the statement, steering columns, navigation systems, and radios are some of the equipment, whose production had to be halted.

Due to the lack of foreign components and the absence of Russian analogues, the production of gunpowder charges for naval artillery has also been stopped.

Ukraine continues to defend against Russian forces

As the Russia-Ukraine war enters day 46, fierce resistance from Ukraine’s defenders has captured Russian BTR-82A. As per the latest updates, Russian forces continue to use IEDs to inflict casualties, lower morale, and restrict Ukrainian freedom of movement, the UK's Defence Ministry informed.

As of March 22, Ukraine has captured at least 117 Russian tanks. The Ukrainian army has more tanks now than when they began the war as they have been striking back at the enemy forces using the captured Russian tanks. Ukraine has lost at least 74 tanks either captured or destroyed by the Russian forces.

It is to be noted that about 300 wounded Russian soldiers were evacuated from Ukraine's Volnovakha as the war intensified.

