While the Russia-Ukraine war entered its 20th day on Tuesday, retired US Lieutenant General Ben Hodges has predicted that Russian forces are about 10 days away from what seems to be the culminating point. Speaking to Fox News, Hodges presented an analysis on the all-out Russia-Ukraine war, mapping that Russian forces in Ukraine will run out of resources as soon as in the "next 10 days." He believes that they will no longer have ammunition, manpower, and time "to keep up their assault."

"I think we keep pouring it on, and the Russians culminate," the former commanding general of the US Army said. Referring to the Russian attack on Yavoriv, close to the Poland border, General Hodges reassured that there is no need to be alarmed over attacks near NATO territories since Russians will stop their assault due to lack of resources. Speaking separately to CNBC, Gen. Hodges also accused Russia of spreading misinformation.

Russian invaders are 'going to run out of time': Ex-US Commander

When asked if Washington could use the help of NATO to cease the precarious war that has claimed the lives of thousands, Retired General Hodges said, "Well, I think we are, actually. I do think we are. Look, the Russians are going to run out of time, they’re going to run out of ammunition and they’re going to run out of people. And I think that what we’ve got to do is keep pushing, in fact, accelerate the support we’re giving them to the scale of the Berlin Airlift, but especially give them the capability to go after these rocket launchers and artillery."

Within 10 days Russia will cease its active war



This was stated by Lieutenant General Ben Hodges, who previously commanded the U.S. ground forces in #Europe. He believes that to continue the war of attrition #Russia lacks three things: time, manpower and ammunition. pic.twitter.com/Sey9PPWCI7 — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) March 15, 2022

Russia-Ukraine war

The Moscow-Kyiv conflict transpired into a full-blown war on February 24 after Russian President Vladimir Putin unleashed an "unprovoked and unjustified" attack on Ukraine. Ever since thousands have been killed and over 2.5 million displaced in embattled Ukraine. Meanwhile, the western nations, including the US and its European allies have levied heavy economic and financial sanctions on Russian banks, Russian entities, Putin, and his cabinet. The European Union (EU) on Monday approved a new set of crippling sanctions against Moscow. As of now, the EU measures apply to a total of 862 individuals and 53 entities.

On the other hand, Russia on Sunday said that it will not ask the US and European Union (EU) member nations to lift sanctions imposed on Moscow in wake of ongoing "military operations" in Kyiv. Speaking to Izvestiya newspaper, Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia, Sergey Vershinin said Washington and EU "have tried very hard" to reverse the Kremlin's course but "nothing will come of it." He also claimed that the injunctions against Moscow are "illegitimate."

(Image: AP)