After claiming Ukraine struck an oil depot in Belgorod, Russia retaliated with high-precision cruise missiles "Onyx" on Friday. Fired from the coastal missile system "Bastion", the missiles destroyed the headquarters of the group of Ukrainian troops in the area of ​​​​the village of Shakhterskoye. Up to 40 personnel, 5 armoured vehicles and vehicles for various purposes were destroyed, as per the statement released by the Russian Defence Ministry.

Moreover, as per the Ministry, operational-tactical aircraft hit 40 military facilities in Ukraine. Among them were two anti-aircraft missile systems, including one Buk-M1 air defence system in the Murakhovo region and one Osa launcher in the Velikie Novoselki region, as well as 32 areas of concentration of military equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

" Air defence forces of the Russian Aerospace Forces shot down one Mi-24 helicopter in the air in the Gulyas Pole area and 4 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles in the Novomikhailovka, Izyum and Kharkiv areas," it further informed in the statement.

Ukraine Defence Ministry refuses to confirm or deny attack on Belgorod oil depot

Meanwhile, Ukraine has refused to confirm or deny its involvement in the Belgorod oil depot attack, touted to be the first counter-offensive by Kyiv on Russian soil. Addressing a press brief on Friday, April 1, Ukrainian Defence Ministry spokesman Oleksandr Motuzyanyk refused to clarify the country's alleged involvement in the airstrikes. “Ukraine has been defending itself to resist aggression. Does not mean that Ukraine has responsibility for what happens in Russia,” said Colonel Oleksandr Motuzyanyk in a briefing.

Meanwhile, delegations of Russia and Ukraine had held the sixth round of talks in Istanbul on Tuesday, March 29. After the meeting, the head of the Russian delegation Vladimir Medinsky announced that Russia had received written proposals on a treaty from Ukraine and added that Moscow had vowed to decrease attacks on the war-torn country. The two countries resumed talks online today, as the war enters day 37.