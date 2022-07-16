Russia Lost 38,140 Troops, 1,677 Tanks Since Onset Of Invasion: Ukraine Troops

Russia has lost approximately 38,140 military personnel, 1,677 tanks, and 220 aircraft during its full-scale military invasion of Ukraine, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces claimed on Facebook that the overall combat casualties of Russian forces are projected between February 24 and July 16, 2022.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian soldiers in the south reportedly neutralised 47 Russian servicemen as well as a destroyed large amount of military equipment, including eight howitzers on July 15. The Russian forces attempted to inflict fire damage on Armed Forces positions in the Kakhovka region using two Ka-52 helicopters, according to a Facebook post from Ukraine's operational Command South.

The Facebook post read, "Two of our attack aircraft was attacked by an enemy Su-35 fighter jet and air-to-air missiles over the Kherson region two times over the past day. However, no losses were inflicted. Instead, our attack aircraft managed to strike at a concentration of enemy personnel and equipment in the area of Novohryhorivka and Davydiv Brid twice."

Russia Ukraine war

The Russian side lost 47 soldiers, six Msta-B howitzers, two 122-mm howitzers, a T-62 tank, eight armoured vehicles, and 14 vehicles on July 15, the Ukrainian officials claimed. Furthermore, a Russian missile struck the northeast Ukrainian town of Chuhuiv in the Kharkiv region on the night of July 15, killing three people and wounding three more, according to the regional governor.

According to a Telegram post by governor Oleh Synehubov, the strike damaged a residential complex, a school, and a shop, and rescuers were combing through the rubble. On July 16, air raid sirens wailed over Kyiv as Russia increased its long-range bombing of Ukrainian cities, which has killed at least 34 people and injured scores in the last three days.

According to regional governor Valentyn Reznychenko, Russian missiles targeted the centre of Dnipro on July 15, killing three persons and injuring 15. Rockets were launched at an industrial building and an adjacent street, he alleged on Telegram. According to Ukrainian officials, on July 14, Kalibr cruise missiles launched from a Russian submarine in the Black Sea attacked an office building in Vinnytsia, southwest of Kyiv, killing at least 23 people.

Image: AP