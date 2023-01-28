Russia Manufacturing Swarm Attack Drones Despite Western Sanctions Amid War: Rostec CEO

The Russia-Ukraine conflict, which is nearing a year’s completion, has seen extensive use of drone technology by both sides. Russia has been accused of receiving the infamous Shahed drones manufactured by Iran on several occasions amid the conflict. Meanwhile, Ukraine has also utilized drones to carry out strikes against Russian targets. Notably, Ukrainian forces targeted Russian troops in the Donbas region using Turkish drones early in January 2023.

Russia’s drone manufacturing company Rostec’s CEO Sergey Chemezov revealed in an interview with Sputnik that the company’s main efforts were directed toward state defence orders. Amid extensive anti-Russia sanctions by the West, Chemezov stated that the company expects “to see a slight decline” in civil revenues but assured, “there is growth, it is less than expected, but we have it despite sanctions and other difficulties.”

Rostec military tech used in the Russia-Ukraine war

Amid the extensive use of drone technology in the ongoing war, Rostec’s CEO Sergey Chemezov stated that the company “persevered” in drone production “contrary to what our enemies expected," Sputnik reported. He added that the company fulfilled its obligations toward the Russian Ministry of Defence “in many areas ahead of schedule.”

He added that the barrel and rocket artillery technology was also utilized by Russian forces on the frontlines. Russia’s frontline requirements made heavy flamethrower systems, armoured vehicles of various classes, assault aircraft, attack and transport helicopters, and fighter jets to be the most demanded war technology, Chemezov stated.

He further cited examples of Rostec military technology used by the Russian forces in the war against Ukraine. These include Iskanders, various categories of Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS), T-90M "Proryv" tanks, "Kub" and "Lancet" drones, and combat air vehicles such as Su-35S and Su-57 fighters, Ka-52 and Mi-28 helicopters.