Russia May Cut Gas Supplies To Finland Over Its Decision To Join NATO: Report

Hours after Moscow threatened retaliation against Finland for its decision to apply for NATO membership, Finnish media reported that the Kremlin has threatened to cut off the country's access to Russian gas by May 13. Finland's Iltalehti media agency, citing unnamed sources, reported Russia's warning made to politicians.

Finland is expected to be cut off from Russian gas after May 23, when its next contract payment with Gazprom is due and the country refuses to pay in rubles, according to the local media outlet. It is worth mentioning that Russia cut off gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria in late April after they refused to pay according to the Kremlin's currency programme.

However, Finnish Defense Minister Antti Kaikkonen told Iltalehti on May 12 that he couldn't confirm the warning. Meanwhile, working groups had been notified of "various scenarios of Russia’s retaliation," according to parliamentary group head Ville Tavio, who noted that preparations had already been made.

Finland imports 60 to 70% of its natural gas from Russia

Notably, Finland imports 60 to 70% of its natural gas from Russia, despite the fact that the country's primary energy sources are oil, biomass, and nuclear power, with natural gas accounting for only 5% of total consumption. Renewable energy exceeded fossil fuels and peat in overall energy consumption in 2020, according to the Finnish government, reducing the country's reliance on Russian energy sources.

“Finland must apply for NATO membership without delay,” President Sauli Niinisto stated according to local media agency. Prime Minister Sanna Marin, said, “We hope that the national steps still needed to make this decision will be taken rapidly within the next few days.”

Russia threatens Finland of "military-technical" retaliation if it joins NATO

Due to Russian aggression in Ukraine, Finland announced their intention to apply for expedited NATO membership on May 12. According to The Associated Press, Sweden is also expected to make its announcement in the coming days. Further, Russia has also threatened Finland with "military-technical" retaliation if it joins NATO.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said, "Russia will be forced to take retaliatory steps, both of a military-technical and other nature, in order to stop the threats to its national security that arise in this regard,"

(With agency inputs, Image: AP/Pixabay)