Russia May Intensify Attack On Ukraine As Kyiv Awaits EU Candidate Status, Warns Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday predicted that "hostilities" waged by Russian President Vladimir Putin could "intensify" as the European Union (EU) decision as Kyiv awaits EU candidate status . "Obviously, this week we should expect an intensification of Russia's hostile activities," the embattled President said in his usual nightly address. However, Zelensky added that Ukrainian defenders were prepared for a fierce counterattack provided Russia escalated its attacks on the 117th day of the ongoing war. "We are preparing. We are ready," Zelenskyy said in a determined voice.

"Tomorrow a truly historic week begins. A week when we will hear the answer from the European Union on the candidate status for Ukraine. We already have a positive decision from the European Commission, and at the end of the new week there will be a response from the European Council," Zelenskyy said. "I think it is obvious to everyone that since 1991 there have been few such fateful decisions for Ukraine as we expect now. And I am convinced that only a positive decision meets the interests of the whole of Europe," he added.

The warning comes after the European Commission recommended last Saturday Ukraine should get EU candidate status.Notably, Kyiv had applied to join the 27-nation bloc about 4 days after Russian troops attacked Ukraine on February 24. The decision to ascend to the union as a permanent member is still due. Referring to the EU's potential verdict on Kyiv's membership bid, Zelenskyy said, there had been "few such fateful decisions for Ukraine...and only a positive decision is in the interest of the whole world." He added Russia will escalate its aggressive behaviour "not only against Ukraine but also against other European countries."

Ukraine launches successful counterattacks in Zaporizhzhia

Despite Russia's immense artillery power, Ukraine's forces have continued to launch a precise and impactful attack on the invaders. Ukraine repulsed fresh strikes by Russian forces on the eastern front- Donbass region, where weeks of fierce battles have devastated the entire industrial hub. Ukraine also launched counterattacks in the Zaporizhzhia area forcing Russian forces to rush reinforcements to this weakened sector of the front line, the Institute for Study of War (ISW) reported. Meanwhile, Russian forces are focusing on strengthening defensive positions along the Southern Axis due to recent successful Ukrainian counterattacks along the Kherson-Mykolaiv Oblast border, the ISW report added. "Russian forces are likely conducting false-flag artillery attacks against Russian-held territory to dissuade Ukrainian sentiment and encourage the mobilization of proxy forces," ISW further warned.

The UK Ministry of Defense assesses that the #Kremlin’s continued framing of its invasion of #Ukraine as a “special military operation” rather than a war is actively hindering #Russian force generation capabilities.



This comes after NATO General Secretary Jens Stoltenberg on Sunday flagged that the war could grind on "for years." Speaking to German daily Bild am Sontag, he said, "We must not weaken our support to Ukraine, even in the costs are high-- not only in terms of military support but also because of rising energy and fuel prices."

