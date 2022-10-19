Russia 'militarily Bankrupt', Says Zelenskyy Amid Iranian Drones Spotted In Ukraine War

Amid the ongoing ruthless conflict in Eastern Europe, the embattled President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday stated that Russia's extensive use of drones built in Iran in recent operations against his nation is a sign of the Kremlin's "military and political bankruptcy." Highlighting the latest Russian attacks by the Iranian-build drones, Zelenskyy said, “We should remember that the very fact of Russia's appeal to Iran for such assistance is the Kremlin's recognition of its military and political bankruptcy.”

While addressing his nation during his daily night speech, the Ukrainian President also said that Russia has been pouring billions of dollars into their military-industrial complex for years, but "in the end, they went to bow to Tehran to get rather simple drones and missiles".

Zelenskyy claimed, “It won't help them strategically anyway.” He continued by saying that it simply serves to demonstrate to the world that Russia is headed for defeat and is attempting to enlist someone else as one of its terror allies.

Ukrainian President appreciated Air Forces

The Ukrainian President further noted that Russian assaults on their energy grid have increased recently. He also emphasised that Air Forces' anti-aircraft fighters have destroyed some of the missiles and drones. He particularly mentioned the 138th Dnipro anti-aircraft missile battalion for taking down four "Kalibrs". Besides this, he said, “I will also celebrate the Kherson anti-aircraft missile brigade for shooting down a Russian Su-25 attack aircraft.”

Additionally, Zelenskyy expressed gratitude to all of its allies who supported them with anti-aircraft and anti-missile defense. For instance, the German "IRIS-T" system has demonstrated itself to be quite successful.

Russian military attacked several Ukrainian cities with Iranian-build drones

Meanwhile, recently, drones produced in Iran have been utilized by the Russian military to attack several Ukrainian cities. According to media reports, there were at least three explosions in the nation's capital, Kyiv. There were further reports of attacks in the Mykolaiv Oblast. Zelenskyy said in his night address, “Over the past day, more than 10 Ukrainian regions suffered terrorist attacks. Zhytomyr region and Kyiv region, Sumy region, Dnipro and Kryvyi Rih, Kharkiv region and Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv and other cities of the south of Ukraine, Donbas.”

According to the Air Force of Ukraine, on October 16, anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Command "South" in the southern part of the war-torn country destroyed nine Shahed-136 Iranian-built kamikaze drones in less than an hour. The National Guard and the Territorial Defense Forces of Ukraine have reportedly shot down two more Shahed-136 drones, as per a Kyiv Independent report.

Additionally, as per Ukraine's Command "South," three drones apparently targeted a pharmaceutical warehouse and an industrial infrastructure complex in Mykolaiv. Furthermore, the Ukrainian military said on Saturday, October 15, that four kamikaze drones attacked overnight in the city of Zaporizhzhia.

On the other hand, in response to allegations that Russia has been using Iranian weaponry in Ukraine, Iran asserted that it "has not and will not provide Russia with arms for use in the war. The denial, as per reports, came in response to claims made by the United States and Ukrainian intelligence services that Russia has been using "kamikaze drones" produced in Iran in its attacks on Ukrainian territory. During a phone call between the foreign ministers of Iran and Portugal on Friday, this rejection was made.

