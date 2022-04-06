Russia Mulls Integration Of Datasets Of Banks, Telecom Operators Into One Federal Platform

The Russian Interior Ministry and the Prosecutor General's Office mulling to allow law enforcement agencies to access databanks of banks and telecom operators. Speaking to Interfax, Russian Deputy Interior Minister and Investigative Department head Sergei Lebedev said that in order to tackle cyber attacks, they need to adjust laws in order to permit special divisions of law enforcement agencies to receive information from databanks of banks and telecom operators.

According to Sergei Lebedev, the interior ministry has been repeatedly presenting new methods based on reviewing big data from databanks of banks, telecom operators and databanks of departments. Russian Interior Minister Sergei Lebedev highlighted that it is necessary to set up an "innovation software system" by integrating the databases of banks and telecom operators into a federal platform that will have information related to crimes committed in the "information technologies" sector, as per the news report. He further stated that the analysis of information present in the databank will permit the law enforcement officials to access information that is required to resolve the crimes carried out in information and telecommunication technologies sector.

In addition, people behind the cyber crimes will be identified and the accounts of perpetrators will be blocked. Furthermore, the Deputy Interior Minister of Russia Sergei Lebedev stated they will ensure that people be given compensation for the damages. Lebedev further added that if the law enforcement agencies get information about accounts, phone numbers and websites used by the cybercriminals will lead to banks and the telecom sector making the system in a way to prevent cyber attacks. He highlighted that they have witnessed a decline in cyber crimes this year and around 90,000 cyber thieves were identified in 2021.

Russia warns 'severe consequences' for perpetrators of cyber aggression

Russian Foreign Ministry, on Tuesday, March 29, informed that Moscow has been witnessing an increase in the number of cyberattacks on its authorities, media outlets and critical infrastructure elements, as per the Interfax report. The ministry in the statement asserted that the people responsible for the actions will not go unpunished. The ministry has warned of "severe consequences" for "instigators and perpetrators" of cyberattacks against Russia. The Russian Foreign Ministry stressed that the "unprecedented scale" and "coordinated nature" of the move show that the Ukrainian special technical and information forces trained by the US and other NATO members as well as "anonymous hackers and provocateurs" were carrying out cyberattacks against Russia after the directives given by the Western curators of Ukraine government.

