In a recent development, the Russian government has planned to punish Wikipedia for spreading "fake information" about the ongoing ravaging war in Ukraine. Roskomnadzor, the Russian communications regulator, claimed that Wikipedia is presenting incorrect information about Russia's "special operation" in Ukraine and military activity in the country. According to Roskomnadzor, the US-based, nonprofit Wikimedia Foundation, which is the owner of the online encyclopaedia Wikipedia, would be listed as a violator of Russian laws in search engines.

"Due to the failure of the American non-profit organisation Wikimedia Foundation, Inc. to remove the illegal information, Roskomnadzor has decided to apply coercive measures in the form of informing Internet search engines about the violation of Russian legislation by a foreign entity," Roskomnadzor said in a statement, as per the TASS news agency. The watchdog emphasised that the measures will be in effect until all infractions have been eradicated. Meanwhile, the Federal Service for Supervision in the Sphere of Telecom, Information Technologies and Mass Communication, alleged that Wikipedia continues to publish prohibited material, such as false information regarding the progress of the special military operation in Ukraine.

Russia passed legislation criminalising independent war reporting

"Also, Wikimedia Foundation has been repeatedly held administratively liable for failure to remove illegal information. The total sum of company fines imposed by the court is 5 million rubles," Roskomnadzor added. Earlier in the month of April, Russia passed legislation criminalising war reporting that differs from the Kremlin's interpretation of events, including calling it a war. The law has forced the closure of most of Russia's remaining independent news outlets. Besides, many journalists also left the country for fear of facing up to 15 years in prison, NPR news reported.

Russia-Ukraine War

It is pertinent to mention here that the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine has been continuing for well over four months now. Since the onset of the war in late February, the delegations of both countries have also held several rounds of peace negotiations, however, they have failed to produce desired results so far. Meanwhile, several countries, as well as organisations across the globe, have imposed numerous sanctions against Russia for its unjustified attack on Ukraine.

