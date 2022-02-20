Russia Never Attacked Anyone, Says Kremlin; Slams 'war' Narrative Set By West

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov on Sunday said that there was no “point for Russia attacking anyone” as he denied claims of the West, US, and NATO that Russia is planning an ‘imminent’ invasion of Kyiv in the coming days. In a television interview aired on the state-run Rossia 1 broadcaster, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman Peskov said: “We urge you to ask yourself the question: what is the point of Russia attacking anyone?” He then asked the Western partners to “come to reason”. Peskov slammed the United States and NATO alliance accusing that they have “not been very good in history.” He questioned, which country on the globe has Russia invaded in the past.

“We remind you that Russia has never attacked anyone throughout its history. And Russia, which has survived so many wars, is the last country in Europe that wants to speak at all, even pronounce the word ‘war’” said Kremlin spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov. He further warned that any “any spark, any unplanned incident or any minor planned provocation can lead to irreparable consequences.”

Putin taking 'no notice' of dates of invasion: Kremlin spokesperson Peskov

Western countries are repeatedly predicting dates accusing Russian of an armed invasion of Ukraine, while Russia has denied such reports in the past, Kremlin spokesperson Peskov said. Putin is not taking notice of such baseless statements and false hysteria created by the West, Peskov iterated. Moscow appeals to Western partners’ reason for hurling war narrative, as he asserted, that such remarks can have adverse consequences on regional security.

Russian military buildup at the Ukrainian border is a “rhetoric we have been seeing and hearing from Russia and on social media,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov had also earlier declared in an interview. He had accused the United States of “artificial hysteria," dismissing the claims of such a military offensive on Kyiv. In his remarks aired on Moscow’s state television, Peskov had claimed that the narrative of the Russian invasion into Ukraine and subsequently a war was "artificially whipped up” so that it created hysteria and enabled NATO and allied nations to expand military presence and conduct operations in the Black Sea.