Amid the ongoing raging war in Eastern Europe, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that Moscow does not deny the possibility of negotiations but delay by the Kyiv regime would further complicate the process. He further pointed out that President Vladimir Putin has already expressed Russia's viewpoint during a meeting with State Duma and faction leaders.

"The President told the meeting participants that we do not deny negotiations, but those who do should understand that the longer they postpone this process, the more difficult it will be for them to negotiate with us," Lavrov told Rossiya-1 TV channel, as reported by TASS news agency.

According to the Russian Foreign Minister, the Kyiv regime has stated that negotiations would only take place after Ukraine’s victory in the ongoing war. "When Russia leaves the Ukrainian lands, they would be ready to talk, imposing their conditions on us. They are actively supported in this, even by London, Washington and Brussels. If this is their choice, then we know how we can achieve the goals set by our President Vladimir Putin as part of a special military operation," Lavrov remarked.

Negotiations with Russia to end the conflict are not fruitful: Ukraine

In late August, a Ukrainian government official stated that negotiations with Russia to end the conflict are not fruitful either for Ukraine or Europe, as any interim ceasefire will result in further aggression by Russian Federation. The statement was made by Mykhailo Podolyak, adviser to the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine. He also warned that not many many people would risk returning back to Ukraine in the event of such a "shaky peace," and investments would also not come to the country.

Ukraine says it will not cede territory to Russia in lieu of ceasefire

It is pertinent to mention here that both the warring countries have already held several rounds of peace talks since the onset of the war but they have failed to yield desired results so far. Meanwhile, the Ukrainian government has made it clear that the country will not accept any ceasefire settlement that involves ceding territory to Moscow. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has clearly stated that he and his administration will not be a part of negotiations where the country has to "give away its territory to the enemy."

