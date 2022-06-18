Amid the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, the regional administration official said that the situation in Luhansk remains "difficult". Luhansk Governor Serhiy Haidai in a post on Telegram said that the street fight continues in Severodonetsk and called it the "hottest point" in Luhansk. According to Haidai, Russian forces have not been able to take complete control of the city. However, troops of Moscow continue to destroy homes and kill civilians in Ukraine despite having casualties.

"The hottest point of the region is Severodonetsk, where street fights continue, the occupiers do NOT control the city completely," Luhansk Governor Serhiy Haidai said in the post.

Luhansk Governor Serhiy Haidai said that Russian forces have been attempting to cut off the Lysychansk-Bakhmut route. He claimed that Ukrainian forces continue to fight against Russian troops and they have been able to shoot down Russian plane.

Haidai said that the Russian forces have been firing at Lysychansk and added that evacuation continues in the region. He added that they will deliver stocks of medicines to the hospital in the coming days. Earlier, the UK Defence Ministry in its intelligence update said that the ways for Ukrainians to leave Severodonetsk have been "limited" as bridges have been destroyed. In addition, the UK MoD also highlighted that Russia's proposed route for the humanitarian corridor will take the Ukrainians inside Russian-occupied territory, Svatova.

"Lysychansk under heavy enemy fire. However, the "quiet" evacuation continues, and rubber goods are delivered daily. In the near future we will make stocks of medicines for the hospital," Luhansk Governor Serhiy Haidai said in a Telegram post.

Around 33,350 Russian troops killed since invasion began: Ukraine

As the Russian military offensive in Ukraine reached its 115th day, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has claimed that around 33,350 Russian troops have lost their lives since the onset of the invasion on February 24. The Russian forces have lost 1465 tanks, 3573 armoured combat machines, 233 multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) and 739 artillery systems.

In addition, the Defence Ministry of Ukraine stated that Russia has lost 98 anti-aircraft warfare systems, 216 aircraft, 180 helicopters, 2513 vehicles and fuel tanks, 14 ships/boats, 129 cruise missiles, 594 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and 55 special equipment.

Image: AP