Russia Not In Mood To Alter Bilateral Ties With US; Steven Seagal To Remain Special Envoy

As the unabated war continues even after 119 days and the dramatic fall of diplomatic relations, Russia seems to maintain "healthy" relations with the United States. According to a report by the Russian news agency, TASS, US actor Steven Seagal will continue his role as Russian envoy for humanitarian ties with the US. The major clarification came despite the Vladimir Putin-led administration had approved a proposal by the country’s Foreign Ministry to cease a memorandum of understanding with the US in the field of culture, humanitarian and social sciences, as well as education and mass media.

While speaking to the Russian news agency, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov confirmed that Seagal will continue with his incumbent role and added the administration has no mood to change him despite the souring of bilateral relations.

"Naturally, Steven Seagal has maintained his status as a special envoy. He is in charge of a number of issues, and we are not planning to change anything here, despite the general climate in bilateral relations," said Ryabkov.

Further, he maintained, "Everything is still valid here, and we have already generated certain experience in how he positions himself."

Neither America nor Moscow mulling shutting down its embassies, says US diplomat

It is worth mentioning the diplomatic relations between the Biden administration and Putin started deteriorating since the onset of the brutal war against Ukraine which Moscow called coined a "special military operation". Since the beginning of the war, it has been reported that the US may shut Russian embassies in Washington. However, US Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan said in an interview with TASS, said it may possible that both Russia and the United States could shut down their embassies, but added he has not heard of any such plans from either side.

He said if the government decides on any such measure, it would be the biggest mistake. Sullivan maintained he didn't hear from anyone about either side taking such drastic steps.

"They could be, they could very well be, although I think it would be a big mistake," the US diplomat said when asked about whether the two countries’ embassies could be shut down. "I would see us having to shut our embassy was if it not safe to continue operations," Sullivan added.

Image: AP