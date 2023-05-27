Russia Offers Floating Nuclear Power Plants For 24 Hrs Power Supply To 'friendly Nations'

As the war in eastern Ukraine rages on, Russia's state-owned nuclear energy company Rosatom announced that it will share the technology of a floating nuclear power plant (FNPP) with only the "friendly countries" to help make provision for electricity, ANI reported. Moscow will provide the FNPP technology to enable the round-the-clock power supply to remote areas in the ally nations, the Kremlin-linked energy firm announced.

Technology can supply 194.1 (Million KWh) of power

FNPP, the new generation power source manufactured on the base of Russian nuclear icebreaker shipbuilding in 2020, was capable of supplying 127.3 (million KWh) of electric power. This was ramped up to 194.1 (Million KWh) in 2022 by Russia. The energy has reduced the carbon imprint in the Arctic areas, and the waste is disposed of in accordance with norms.

"Rosatom is ready to share the technology with friendly nations that will help in the development and growth of remote areas and cut down dependability on carbon fuel," said Cherniy Viktor - acting Chief engineer, Floating Nuclear Power Plant (JSC REA) told ANI.

Manufactured by Rosatom in Pevek, the most northern city of Russia, the floating power unit is 'Akademik Lomonosov'. It was named after the Russian scientist and is based in an Arctic port town in the Chukotka region. The town hosts a population of 5000 and has a temperature of -24 degrees Celsius. Russia has installed the floating nuclear power plant in the extremely cold Siberian region, the agency that visited the location, noted. Russia underscored the benefits the region offers. The plant supplies power to remote industrial enterprises, ports, and mining sites, a Russian source told ANI. FNPP can provide electricity for 24 hours and has been effectively generating and supplying power for lengthy hours across the residential areas as well as for commercial purposes.

"It is a reliable energy supply. FNPP is completely designed and made in Russia. It is safe for the environment. We have strict procedures for the disposal of nuclear waste. The entire setup is tsunami and earthquake resistant," Andrey Zaslavskiy, Acting Deputy Director General JSC REA and Acting Director of the Floating Nuclear Power Plant affiliate told the agency.

Russia and its staunchest ally Belarus earlier this week signed a deal to formalise the process of deploying Russian nuclear weapons on Belarusian territory, while the control of the weapons would be in Russia's hands. The agreement was struck by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko in a meeting. Putin had announced back in the month of March that Russia is deploying tactical, comparatively short-range and small-yield nuclear weapons in neighbouring Belarus. The deployment of nonstrategic nuclear weapons in Belarus would be an appropriate response to the aggressive policy of countries unfriendly to Russia, Putin noted.