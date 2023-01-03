'Russia Plans To 'exhaust' Ukraine With Prolonged Attacks': Ukraine President Zelenskyy

In the latest in the Russia-Ukraine war, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had received intelligence reports that suggested Moscow would launch the attacks using Iranian-made Shahed drones. The statement was made by Zelenskyy during the nightly address where he asked everyone to be attentive to protect the sky.

"We have information that Russia is planning a prolonged attack with Shaheds," said Zelenskyy during his nightly address on January 2.

"A protracted campaign of drone attacks in a bid to demoralise Ukraine would be initiated by the Russian troops," said Zelenskyy, reported BBC citing the official press statement released on January 2. The statement came after Ukraine carried out a strike and claimed to kill hundreds of Russian soldiers in the Donbas region. Later, the same has been confirmed by the Russian authorities who said that the Ukrainian attack had killed 63 of its troop, reported BBC.

Zelenskyy asks everyone to be attentive

Amid the wartimes in Ukraine, the President asked Ukrainians to brace themselves as in the coming weeks the nights could be restless due to the Russian drone strikes in Ukraine. According to the official statement, more than 80 Iranian drones have been shot down by Ukraine's Air Defense, and the number could go high in the coming weeks.

He also thanked the Ukrainian pilots especially the Air Commands of "Center", "South" and "East" for protecting the sky of Ukraine. The Ukrainian President took the name of the warriors while showing appreciation, which included the 96th Kyiv, 208th Kherson, and 138th Dnipro anti-aircraft missile brigades, the 301st Nikopol anti-aircraft missile regiment of the Air Forces, and the 39th anti-aircraft missile regiment of the Ground Forces.

"And our task is to give Ukraine everyday successes, and achievements, even small, yet victories over terrorists and terror. Each shot-down drone, each shot-down missile, each day with electricity for our people and minimal schedules of blackouts are exactly such victories," Zelenskyy said.

Further, he shared that he had a word with the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen where they discussed financial support in January.

Since early October, the energy infrastructure across Ukraine has been attacked repeatedly by the Russian troops which resulted in dozens of casualties and caused electricity, water, and heating cut-offs, as per the Kiyv Independent. According to the Geneva Convention, attacking vital public infrastructure constitutes a war crime, reported the Kiyv Independent.