Russia Preparing Referendum On Creation Of The Kherson People's Republic: Reports

Russia is preparing a referendum on the creation of the Kherson People's Republic in southern Ukraine, as per reports as the war enters Day 17. The announcement for this was reportedly made by the deputy of the Kherson Regional Council Serhiy Khlan.

According to him, the occupiers are already calling local deputies, in order to persuade them to their side, and help in organizing a "referendum".

Kherson is a key port city, along with Mariupol, on the Black Sea with a population of more than 2,80,000 people. The city border Crimea, the Russia-occupied territory it annexed in 2014, and Donetsk. While the majority of the population there are ethnically Ukrainian, there is a considerable Russian population.

Why is Kherson important to Russia?

Kherson is of strategic importance to Russia. If Moscow succeeds in taking the city and Mariupol, then they will be able to link Russia with the occupied territories in Luhansk and Donetsk, and Crimea. If Russia is successful in taking over Mariupol and Kherson, then it will cut off Ukraine from the sea, which will be a major blow to Kyiv's economy.

Russia strikes near Ukraine's capital; mosque reportedly hit

Russia on Saturday intensified its offensive in the port city of Mariupol, shelling a mosque sheltering more than 80 people, including children. In the capital region, air raid sirens rang and artillery barrages sent residents scurrying for shelter.

Fighting was reported in areas around the capital city. Russia's slow and grinding attempt to encircle Kyiv and the targeting of other populated centres mirror tactics that Russian forces used in other campaigns, in Syria and Chechnya to crush armed resistance. Russia's offensive has already sent 2.5 million people fleeing the country.

On the economic and political front, the US and its allies imposed further sanctions on Moscow. President Joe Biden on Friday announced that the US will downgrade trade status with Russia and will ban imports of Russian alcohol, seafood and diamonds.