Russia Preparing To Deploy Large Number Of Reserve Units To Donbass, Claims UK

Russian armed forces are trying to encircle Severodonetsk through Izium as well as Popsasna as heavy shelling continues in the region, stated UK Defence Ministry in its latest intelligence report. According to British intelligence, Russia has been making preparations to deploy a large number of reserve units in Donbass. The statement of the UK Defence Ministry comes as the war between Russia and Ukraine entered its 119th day.

"Heavy shelling continues as Russia pushes to envelop the Sieverodonetsk area via Izium in the north and Popasna in the south. Russia is highly likely preparing to attempt to deploy a large number of reserve units to the Donbas," the UK Defence Ministry said in the latest intelligence update.

The UK Defence Ministry stated that it is likely "becoming increasingly critical" for the forces of Russia and Ukraine to deploy reserve units to the front in the ongoing war. According to British Ministry, Russia has not shared details regarding the overall number of military casualties in Ukraine since March 25. It further said that the self-declared Donetsk People's Republic has been releasing casualty figures for DPR forces. The DPR has said that as of 16 June, 2128 military personnel have been killed and 8897 others have been injured since the start of 2022. The UK Defence Ministry asserted that the DPR casualty rate is equivalent to about 55% of its original force and stressed that the number of casualties shows "extraordinary attrition Russian and pro-Russian forces are suffering in the Donbass." It further claimed that DPR forces have outdated weapons and equipment.

'Brutal Russian artillery shelling continues in Kharkiv': Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the "brutal and cynical" artillery shelling of Russian forces continues in Kharkiv. In his late-night address on 21 June, Zelenskyy said that Russian forces continue to place "serious pressure" in Donetsk. He further said, "The Russian army is deaf to any rationality. It simply destroys, simply kills in this way shows its command that it is not standing still." Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the Ukrainian forces have been defending in Mykolaiv and Zaporizhzhia. He said that the Ukrainian armed forces have been strengthening their defence in the Luhansk region and called it the "toughest area" at the moment.

In his video address, Zelenskyy stressed that he will do his "best" to ensure that the EU takes the "historic decision" regarding Ukraine. Zelenskyy asserted that they have been working to strengthen the support for Ukraine's EU candidate status. He informed about his telephonic conversation with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic, and Prime Minister of Ireland Micheal Marti. Zelenskyy also spoke to Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda, Hungarian PM Viktor Orban, Portugal Prime Minister Antonio Costa and Denmark Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen. He called for imposing the seventh package of European Union sanctions against Russia.

Image: AP