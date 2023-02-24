Russia Ready To Go Up Till Poland Border To Be Victorious In Ukraine War, Avers Medvedev

Former president and former prime minister of Russia Dmitry Medvedev has said that Russia will emerge victorious in the Russia-Ukraine war. He currently serves as the deputy chairman of the Security Council of Russia. In a Telegram post, he suggested that Russia should be willing to push its borders as far as possible, even if it means pushing the border back upto Poland. "It’s been a year since the special operation has been going on. A year since our servicemen restore order, peace and justice in our land, protect our people and destroy the roots of neo-nazism. Victory will be achieved. We all want this to happen as soon as possible. And that day will come. We will return our territories and reliably protect our people, who have suffered during the years of genocide and shelling," he said in his Telegram post.

"Then there will be negotiations, which, I am sure, will become difficult and nervous. First of all, because the formal participants in the negotiations on the part of our enemy are one, and the actual leaders are completely different. And decisions for the Kyiv regime will, of course, not be made by some kind of Zelenskiy, if he is still alive, or his clique. The decision will be made across the ocean. By those in whose hands the supply of weapons to Kyiv and the allocation of money to maintain the remains of the Ukrainian economy," he added. "It is so important to achieve all the goals of the special military operation. Push the borders of threats to our country as far as possible, even if these are the borders of Poland," he concluded.

Will Medvedev's comments have an impact on Moscow's policy?

It is worth highlighting that Russia does not have enough ground troops to even take half of Ukraine. The idea that the Russian army can go up till the borders of Poland is a leap away from reality. John Mearshiemer, one of the most prominent names in strategic studies, has repeatedly emphasized the point that Russia simply does not have enough ground troops to occupy a country like Ukraine. This is the reason Russian troops withdrew from Kherson, as Russia's ground to troop ratio was becoming an issue. Russia had to withdraw its troops from a significant amount of land to ensure it could maintain its defensive positions.

Zelenskyy dcelares Ukraine will prevail over invading Russian forces

On Thursday, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy declared that Ukraine will "prevail over invading Russian forces," as the heavy battle continues unabated on the eastern flank of Europe. "We have not broken down, we have overcome many ordeals, and we will win," he said on social media in a video message. "We will hold to account all those who brought this evil, this war to our land," the Ukrainian leader further noted.