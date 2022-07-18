Russia Reiterates Strong Action If Finland Decides To Establish NATO Bases In Country

In a recent development, Russia has once again warned that it would be forced to take adequate actions if Finland goes ahead with its plan of establishing a North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) base in the country. "Russia will naturally be forced to take the necessary response, adequate measures to ensure its security, if NATO's infrastructure appears on the territory of Finland in the form of permanent military bases, heavy strike offensive weapons, missile systems, and so on," Russian Ambassador to Finland, Pavel Kuznetsov told Russia 24, as reported by RIA Novosti news agency.

This comes after authorities in Finland's Lappeenranta stated that they plan to offer the city's airport to NATO to establish a military base there. Notably, Lappeenranta city is located in Finland's South Karelia, around 30 kilometres from the Russian border.

"I very much hope that the Finnish military-political, foreign-policy side is well aware that such a development of events does not meet the interests of Finland itself," Ambassador Kuznetsov added.

Finland mulls offering an airport to NATO for military base

Earlier, Russian State Duma speaker Vyacheslav Volodin also warned that if authorities of Lappeenranta city go ahead with the plan to have a military base, it would make itself a target in case of a conflict. Notably, on July 4, Lappeenranta's mayor Kimmo Järva stated that there are proposals regarding the city's airport after Finland joins the military alliance. According to him, the airport will be available if the defence forces want it for the military base. The mayor further claimed that Lappeenranta has not yet discussed with the country's Defense Ministry regarding the investments that a potential NATO membership would bring.

Finland announced its intention to join NATO in May

It is pertinent to mention here that the Finnish administration officially announced the country's intention to join the military alliance in the month of May. Speaking at a joint press conference on May 15, Finland's President Sauli Niinisto and Prime Minister Sanna Marin made the announcement in Helsinki. "This is a historic day. A new era begins," Niinisto stated, as per the Associated Press (AP). The debate over Finland's potential NATO membership had intensified in early April as the majority of the country's political leaders were in favour of joining the alliance.

