Russia Requests UNSC Meeting To Show Evidence On US Biolabs In Ukraine

Russia has decided to show new evidence of US military biological activities in Ukraine at a United Nations Security Council (UNSC) meeting on Friday, 13 May. The announcement regarding Russia presenting evidence in the UNSC has been confirmed by Dmitry Polyanskiy, deputy envoy to the United Nations, Sputnik reported. Since the war began between Moscow and Kyiv, Russia has been accusing the United States of running biological laboratories in Ukraine.

Dmitry Polyanskiy said that they have raised a demand for an open meeting of the UNSC to show the evidence on military biological programs that are being conducted at US Biolabs in Ukraine. Polyanskiy said that the meeting is scheduled for 13 May at 10 am (New York Time). Meanwhile, State Duma Deputy Speaker Irina Yarovaya said that Russia seeks to have a discussion of the activities of US biological laboratories in Ukraine at a meeting of the UN Security Council, TASS reported. Yarovaya highlighted that the international community will be able to discuss the issue through the efforts of Russia and stressed that the projects that were being developed by the US were a "global threat." Yarovaya noted that the parliamentary investigation of the activities carried out by the Russian parliamentary commission is truthful and expressed a willingness to cooperate in the interests of global security.

Russia claims to have identified people involved in creation of biological weapons

Earlier on 5 May, Russia claimed that their investors have been able to identify people involved in the development of biological weapons in Ukraine. Alexander Bastrykin, the head of the Russian Investigative Committee, said that the people involved in the creation of biological weapons in Ukraine, including representatives of the US defence ministry and companies, with funding of $224 million, Sputnik reported citing RT. Alexander Bastrykin said that while reviewing the documents they had obtained, they were able to identify individuals related to the military biological activities in Ukraine, which includes contractor companies and the US Defence ministry. Bastrykin stated that Russia has initiated a criminal case in the matter.

Earlier in April, Igor Kirillov, the head of the radiation, chemical and biological defence of the Russian armed forces had claimed that Russian officers discovered Ukrainian drones with sprayers of chemical substances in the Kherson region. According to Kirillov, Ukraine had bought over 50 similar devices that they could use for biological formulations and toxic chemicals.

Image: AP