'Russia Retains The Right...': Vladimir Putin Threatens To Scrap Grain Deal With Ukraine

In a dire warning on Thursday, Russia's President Vladimir Putin warned that he can torpedo the resumed Ukrainian grain deal following the security guarantees given by Turkey that safe passage for ships carrying the vital grains will be allowed. If Kyiv's forces violated security guarantees, Russia will not hesitate to abandon the agreement, Putin threatened, according to Moscow's state-affiliated press reports.

"Russia retains the right to leave these agreements if these guarantees from Ukraine are violated," Putin said in televised remarks. He added even if Moscow withdraws again, it "will not interfere" in grain deliveries from Ukraine to Turkey.

Erdogan's mediation efforts 'the only reasons' to resume deal: Putin

Putin underscored Turkey's neutrality in the resumption of the UN-brokered grain passage, stating that "the opportunities of the grain processing industry of the Turkish republic" and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's mediation efforts are the only reasons for Moscow's cooperation. Both Putin and Turkish President Erdogan held a detailed conversation before Russia decided that it was re-entering the deal that it scrapped earlier claiming Ukrainian forces' violation of the terms.

Kremlin blamed Kyiv's soldiers for using the corridor to launch assaults on its Black Sea Fleet via drones. Putin clarified that even if Russia pulled out of the deal again due to Kyiv's breach, it would continue to "supply the entire volume (of grain) that has so far been delivered from the territory of Ukraine to the poorest countries, free of charge."

Turkey on Wednesday handed Russia written security guarantees from Ukraine on demilitarising the maritime corridor where the grain vessels would pass. Kremlin abruptly scrapped the arrangement over what it said were the UK-sponsored drone attacks in 2014 Moscow-annexed Crimea. The negotiation for the Ukrainian grain exports deal had taken place in July. It is due to be renewed on November 19. Putin has, however, warned that while Kremlin is resuming the deal if it would be risky for the ships to continue sailing through the secure corridor set up under the deal, he will halt the passage once again. The deal was restarted after the global humanitarian organisations, the European Union, NATO, and the United Nations all asked Moscow to reverse its decision citing the food crisis.