Russia Says It Will Increase 'scale Of Missile Attacks' On Kyiv Amid War With Ukraine

Amid the Russian military offensive in Ukraine, the Defence Ministry of Russia on Friday, April 15, vowed to increase their "scale of missile attacks" on Kyiv, according to AP. The Russian Defence Ministry stated that the decision has been taken in response to Ukraine's "diversions on the Russian territory." The statement of the Russian Defence Ministry comes a day after authorities in Moscow accused Ukraine of conducting airstrikes on residential buildings in the Bryansk region that shares a border with Ukraine.

According to the Russian Defence Ministry, around 100 residential buildings have suffered damage due to attacks carried out by Ukrainian authorities on the Klimovo village in the Bryansk region. Seven people have been injured in the airstrikes launched on the residential buildings. The Defense Ministry has claimed that the Ukrainian helicopter Mi-8 which was allegedly used in the attack on the Bryansk region has been shot down. Russian Investigative Committee stated that Ukraine involved two military helicopters in the attack on Russia's Klimovo region, RFE/RL reported.

Ukraine denies Russia's allegations

Meanwhile, the National Security and District Council of Ukraine(RNBO) has rejected the Russian allegations. The National Security and District Council of Ukraine called the Russian claims an attempt to create "anti-Ukraine hysteria in Russia," as per the RFE/RL news report. Furthermore, the RNBO said that its Center for Countermeasures against Disinformation had earlier warned that Russia intends to carry out a series of "terrorist acts in Russia's territories" that are in close proximity to the border to unite Russians against Ukraine.

Russia shot down 8 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles: General Konashenkov

Major General Igor Konashenkov, the Russian Defence Ministry spokesperson, on April 15, said that the armed forces of Moscow have been able to liberate Illich Steelworks from Ukraine. General Konashenkov claimed that they carried out the strike on Zhulyansk machine-building plant Vizar which destroyed the production and repair workshops of long-and medium-range anti-aircraft missile systems and anti-ship missiles.

According to him, Russia shot down 8 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles and 221 Ukrainian assets were destroyed which included 12 command posts, 176 strong points and 12 artillery firing positions. It is pertinent to mention here that the Russian military offensive in Ukraine has entered day 51 with deaths and destruction witnessed in Ukrainian streets.

