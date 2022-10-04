Russia Sends ‘signal To West’ As It Moves Its Nuclear-capable Assets

As the US and allied intelligence agencies ramp up efforts to detect any activity that shows Russia's President Vladimir Putin's intention of using nukes, Russian armed forces initiated movements of its nuclear-capable assets in what is being perceived a "signal" to the West. Italian daily La Repubblica reported that NATO was on high alert, as it relayed intelligence to its allied commands after detecting the movement of Moscow's K-329 Belgorod nuclear submarine carrying a 14,700-ton 24-meter nuclear-powered Kanyon or Poseidon Unmanned underwater vehicle (UUV).

Poseidon could field a 100-megaton nuclear warhead that can achieve a maximum speed of 185kmph, and is popularly known as the 'Weapon of the Apocalypse.' Poseidon sailed in the Arctic waters after possible involvement in the sabotage of the Nord Stream gas pipelines, according to La Repubblica. Russia's Naval forces might be testing the nuclear torpedo in the Kara Sea, the paper stated.

Pentagon activated the satellite network that tracks the torpedoes using the high heat emanated from the projectiles. But the US might be unable to detect Russia's nuclear torpedo Poseidon as it can go up to 120 days underwater without having to return to the surface. Belgorod is in the arctic waters to conduct “a series of secret tests,” as per US intelligence.

Russia testing Poseidon in the Black Sea, closer to NATO installations

Russian naval forces may test the nuclear-capable Poseidon in the Black Sea closer to NATO installations, the British military officials reportedly warned. A pro-Russian Telegram channel Rybar also shared visuals of a freight train hauling upgraded armoured personnel carriers (APCs) moving toward the front lines in Ukraine in a sign of a major escalation.

The military equipment belongs to Moscow's 12th Main Directorate which maintains the nuclear arsenal. Poland-based defence analyst Konrad Muzyka said in an analysis on Twitter that the convoy is responsible for “nuclear munitions, their storage, maintenance, transport and issuance to units.” In his sabre-rattling speech made during the annexation of the four Ukrainian territories, Russia's President Vladimir Putin had threatened to deploy the deterrent forces, accusing the US of creating a “precedent” after the atomic bombing of Japan's Hiroshima and Nagasaki during World War II.

Image: AP/Twitter/@MDFortyTwo