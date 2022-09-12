Russia Slams German Govt For Crossing 'red Line' By Supplying Lethal Weapons To Ukraine

Amid the ongoing brutal war in Eastern Europe, Russia slammed the German government for supplying lethal weapons to Ukraine. Russian Ambassador to Germany Sergei Nechaev stated that weapons supply by Germany is a "red line" for Moscow which it should have refrained from crossing. "The fact of supplying the Ukrainian regime with German-manufactured lethal weapons used not only against Russian soldiers, but also against the civilian population of Donbass, is a red line that Berlin should not have crossed," Nechaev told Izvestiya newspaper, news agency Sputnik reported.

He further stated that Germany should not indulge in such activity taking "moral and historical" responsibility to the Russian people for the crimes committed by Nazism during the Great Patriotic War. Meanwhile, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz claimed that his government has been providing "very effective" weapons to Ukraine and would continue to do so. However, he also stated that there should be no further escalation and that the ongoing war should end in Ukraine as soon as possible.

German Chancellor stresses on building air defence capabilities of Ukraine

In late August, the German Chancellor stressed that his country needs to give priority to building the air defence and artillery capabilities of Ukraine. Addressing the media during his visit to Prague, he claimed that a new weapons package worth 600 million euros has just been approved for Ukraine as the war-torn nation's armed forces need to be supported consistently and effectively. "Our goal is to modernise Ukrainian armed forces that can defend their country permanently. We need to provide permanent and reliable support to Kyiv and it needs more planning and coordination," Scholz stated, as per the German news outlet Der Spiegel.

It is pertinent to mention that the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine has been continuing for well over six months now. The delegations of both countries have also held several rounds of peace negotiations. However, the talks have failed to produce desired results so far. Meanwhile, a close confidant of Russian President Vladimir Putin warned that even if Kyiv gives up its desire to join NATO, peace with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy-led nation might not be attained.

Image: AP