Participants of the "Summit for Democracy" sponsored by the United States have remained quiet on repressions against the Ukrainian Orthodox Church, said Anatoly Antonov, Russia's ambassador to the United States, in a statement. "The repressions against the Ukrainian Orthodox Church are a grave violation of religious rights and freedoms enshrined in universal international legal documents, and a blatant example of discrimination against believers," read the statement.

"The harassment of the monks comes at a time when Washington holds the 'Summit for Democracy,' with calls to respect for the freedom of individuals, speech, conscience, and religion," the Russian ambassador added. The Summit's stated objectives are contradicted by the Summit's lack of response to the horrifying actions of Kyiv officials," added the Russian envoy.

Earlier, Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov claimed that the organisers of the upcoming virtual second Summit for Democracy, under the guidance of the US, have encouraged, participants to incorporate anti-Russian rhetoric in the concluding statement. The "organisers of the second 'Summit' have been strongly inciting odious anti-Russian language in the draft of the joint final declaration," said the diplomat during an interview with the Newsweek magazine that was published on Monday.



Russian envoy criticise Summit for Democracy

Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov has questioned "What does the silence of the participants of the event as regards discrimination against the inhabitants of the monastery mean? Is it indifference, double standards, or proof of blind adherence to US guidelines?" He also asked if they have been aware of the fact that clergy have long been forced from their churches in Ukraine, temples have been subjected to degrading searches, chapels have been taken, and worshippers have been hounded with threats of physical violence and loss of citizenship. He also noted the decision of the organisers of the forum to invite President Zelenskyy, who staged bacchanalia of lawlessness in order to split the Orthodox world, is inexplicable. He questioned what this individual can teach. Antonov has asked US officials to find the courage to move from moralising at the ‘Summit for Democracy’ towards meaningful steps to stop blasphemy and crackdown on the Orthodox community".

He has also expressed his "support to the clergy and parishioners who are fighting for the preservation of historic and religious ties with the holy abode of Russian Orthodoxy". The Summit for Democracy has been co-chaired by Costa Rica, the Netherlands, South Korea, the United States and Zambia. The event is being held online from March 29-30.

