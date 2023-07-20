Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has lashed out at the United Kingdom's recent appeal to potential defectors, accusing London of betraying and "destroying" Russian spies who seek refuge on the other side. According to a report from Russia Today, Zakharova's response came after British Secret Intelligence Service (MI6) Director Sir Richard Moore made a public statement, inviting Russians who wish to break away from their government to seek refuge in the UK.

During a speech at the UK embassy in Prague, Moore drew parallels between the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and the Soviet intervention in Czechoslovakia in 1968. He urged Russians facing moral dilemmas to follow in the footsteps of their predecessors and join hands with MI6. Moore assured potential defectors that the UK would treat them with discretion and professionalism, pledging to keep their secrets safe while working together to bring an end to the bloodshed in Ukraine.

Moore also suggested that Ukraine had the upper hand

Referring to historical events, Moore claimed that during the 1968 crisis, many Russians reached out to MI6 as "partners for freedom," fearing they would be on the "wrong side of history." He also expressed confidence that Ukraine was gaining an upper hand on the battlefield, while suggesting that Russian forces were losing momentum.

What was Russia's response?

However, Zakharova, in a scathing response on Telegram, dismissed Moore's claims, asserting that UK would not be making a fuss if Ukraine had the upper hand. She questioned the credibility of Moore's promises of "open doors and keeping secrets," reminding him of the widely scrutinized Skripal case, where she accused the UK of failing to protect those who placed their trust in British authorities.

“As for ‘open doors and keeping secrets,’ people might have believed you if you had presented the Skripals,” she added. “You’re usually the first to destroy those who trust or believe you.”

The exchange of words highlights the escalating tensions between Russia and the UK amid the ongoing Ukraine conflict. Moore's invitation to potential defectors and Zakharova's subsequent response further underscore the complexities and sensitivities surrounding espionage and diplomatic relations between the two nations. As the situation continues to evolve, it remains to be seen how both countries will navigate these delicate issues, while the conflict in Ukraine continues to have far-reaching implications on the international stage.