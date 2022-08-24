Russia Strikes Ukraine's Military Targets With Uragan Rocket Launcher Systems As War Rages

As the ruthless war in Eastern Europe shows no signs of subsiding, video footage of Ukrainian military targets being struck by Uragan multiple rocket launcher systems has been made public by the Russian Defense Ministry. Taking to Twitter, the Russian state-controlled news television network, RT, released the video. In the clip, it can be seen that several missiles have been fired from the Uragan rocket launcher systems during the nighttime. In the later part of the video, the launchers were seen to be carrying missiles.

Apart from this, on Sunday, August 21 a Russian missile destroyed a residential structure in Bashtanka, Mykolaiv Oblast, where a child was injured. Another target of an Uragan multiple rocket launcher was Zelenodolsk. According to an Operational command's Facebook post, the assault also resulted in the destruction of many residential buildings and left one person dead and six others wounded.

Russia's constant attack on Ukraine

Additionally, the Russian Armed Forces destroyed a munitions depot in the Odessa region of Ukraine that had missiles for the United States multiple rocket launchers HIMARS, according to Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov, the ministry's spokesperson. He said that Russian armed troops had used Kalibr cruise missiles to demolish the site. It should be mentioned that Ukraine has been battling Russia using American-made HIMARS.

According to a Tass report, citing Konashenkov, "high-precision sea-based long-range Kalibr missiles near the village of Mayorskoye in the Odessa Region destroyed an ammunition depot with missiles for the American HIMARS multiple-launch rocket systems and Western-made anti-aircraft systems".

Moreover, on Saturday, August 20, Russian officials asserted that they had shot down Ukrainian drones in the Crimea region, while Ukrainian authorities stated that Russian forces had resumed their efforts to capture one of the few cities in eastern Ukraine that were not already under their control. According to a report by the Associated Press, Russian military attacks persisted in both the north and south of Ukraine.

Russian officials claimed that local air defences in Crimea had taken down a drone above the Black Sea Fleet's Sevastopol headquarters. In the last three weeks, there have been two drone incidents at the headquarters, which includes the latest strike. Furthermore, on Saturday, an aide to the governor of Crimea, Oleg Kryuchkov, emphasised that "attacks by small drones" had triggered air defence systems in western Crimea.

In the meantime, the Ukrainian army claimed that it had eliminated the Russian foothold in Kherson Oblast. Recently, the Ukrainian army claimed that it had eliminated the Russian foothold in Kherson Oblast. According to Operational Command "South," they have killed at least 20 Russian soldiers and wrecked several military hardware. The Facebook post further stated that the Ukrainian attacks have destroyed three armoured vehicles, two S-300 missile systems, a self-propelled Giatsint-S howitzer, a self-propelled Msta-S howitzer, as well as a Nebo-M radar system, and a 120 mm mortar.

