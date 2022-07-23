A day after Russia and Ukraine signed an agreement to resume grain exports blocked due to the conflict, Ukraine's defence ministry claimed that Russia has broken the agreement and attacked the Black Sea port of Odessa with cruise missiles. Notably, this claim was made by Ukraine's MP, Oleksiy Goncharenko, who accused Russia of firing four missiles at the southern port, two of which hit the port facilities and two were shot down by the Ukrainian air defense.

Taking to a micro-blogging site, the MP emphasised how Russia broke the agreement within 24 hours. "It’s less than one day after the signing of the grain agreement." He said Russian missiles had now hit Odessa port. He called for more military assistance and said "Russia understands only force".

"Minutes ago, Russian missiles hit Odessa port. It’s less than one day after the signing of the grain agreement. That’s all you should know about the Russians and their agreements. Give Ukraine weapons to protect Odesa—anti-air defense, fighters, and anti-ship missiles. "Russia understands only force," he tweeted.

Goncharenko stated that Putin is "weaponising everything" as he has started to threaten grain deals less than 24 hours after their signing. However, Russia has not responded to Ukraine's claim.

Minutes ago Russian missiles hit Odesa port. It’s less than one day after signing of grain agreement. That’s all you should know about Russians and agreements. Give Ukraine weapons to protect Odessa - anti air defence, fighters, anti ship missiles. Russia understands only force — Oleksiy Goncharenko (@GoncharenkoUa) July 23, 2022

Ukraine-Russia grain agreement

On July 22, Moscow and Kyiv signed agreements to resume exports of Ukrainian grain through the Black Sea. The deal promised safe passage of Ukrainian produce from three southwestern ports in Odessa Oblast, including the one in Odesa, which is a key Black Sea terminal.

A signing ceremony was held at Dolmabahçe Palace in Istanbul and was attended by the UN secretary general, Antonio Guterres, and Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkey’s president. The major objective of this deal is to resume the export of grain and essential goods such as sunflower oil from three Ukrainian ports, including Odesa, as the war continues on the other sides of the country.

Heavy fighting between Russia and Ukraine in Kherson with Moscow's supplies at risk: UK MoD

Meanwhile, it has also come to the fore that massive fighting between Russian troops and Ukrainian forces is going on in the Kherson Oblast region. According to the intelligence update by the UK's MoD, Russian forces are using artillery in an attempt to slow Ukraine’s counter-offensive in Kherson.

"In the last 24 hours, heavy fighting has been taking place as Ukrainian forces have continued their offensive against Russian forces in Kherson Oblast, west of the River Dnipro. Russia is likely attempting to slow the Ukrainian attack using artillery fire along the natural barrier of the Ingulets River, a tributary of the Dnipro," read the statement released by UK Defence Ministry.

Image: AP/ Representative