Russia Struggles To Supply Troops As Ukraine Destroys 2 Key Bridges In Kherson Oblast: UK

After the Ukrainian forces damaged two bridges integral to Moscow's military forces occupying the south, Russia has been unable to resupply its troops in a key part of occupied regions. The two bridges were essential for the Russian forces to transport supplies and military equipment but the Ukrainian military pounded it with rocket and artillery strikes. According to the British Ministry of Defence's intelligence update, both the Antonivsky road bridge and the Kherson rail bridge over the Dnipro River have been heavily damaged, and are non operational. Russian forces are therefore faced with logistical problems, UK's Ministry of Defense said in the update.

Bridges unusable for heavy military vehicles

The damaged bridges are now "unusable for heavy military vehicles" that could impact operational readiness of Moscow forces. The road bridges were key for Russia to transit military equipment and vehicles in the city of Kherson, on the northwest bank of the Dnipro, to the main Russian-controlled area to the southeast. The only option now left for Moscow is the dam at the hydroelectric plant in Kakhovka, which had also been struck by the Ukrainian forces last week, although days later opened to the traffic. As Russian forces pounded residential areas, Ukraine's military intensified its counteroffensive to take back an occupied southern region, targetting the last functional bridge in the region.

Russia on Friday hit a missile on the city of Kramatorsk, the headquarters for Ukrainian forces in the east. The attack killed three people and wounded 13 others, according to the mayor. The Russian Defense Ministry meanwhile on Aug 13 claimed that its forces had taken control of Pisky, a village on the outskirts of the city of Donetsk. Ukraine's forces hae now stepped up the counterattacks to take back control of Kherson from occupying forces. Russian troops with the assistance of the separatists forces have been trying to capture north and west of the city of Donetsk to expand the self-proclaimed republics. Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov denied killing any civilians, instead saying that Russian strikes near Kramatorsk, 120 kilometers (75 miles) north of Donetsk city, destroyed a US-supplied multiple rocket launcher and ammunition.