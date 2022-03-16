Last Updated:

Russia-Ukraine War | Russia Systematically Destroying Infrastructure, Destroyed More Than 2700 Houses: Kyiv

The Ukrainian State Service for Emergencies blamed Russia for systematically destroying Ukraine's civilian infrastructure.

Written By
Aparna Shandilya
Russia

Image: AP


On the 21st day of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, the Ukrainian State Service for Emergencies blamed Russia for systematically destroying Ukraine's civilian infrastructure. According to a tweet from the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the State Service of Ukraine for emergencies claimed that Russia destroyed 3,500 infrastructure facilities, including transportation, social, and health care facilities, as well as educational and social institutions. The tweet further added that more than 2700 houses were destroyed.

Further, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on March 15 that some agreement formulations with Ukraine were nearing completion, with neutral status for Kyiv being considered "seriously." Despite new assaults on Mariupol, Ukraine has stated that it sees room for compromise in talks with Russia. The rapid developments on the diplomatic and ground fronts occurred on the 20th day of Russia's invasion.

Biden to join NATO conference next week

Moreover, in a recent development, according to the White House, US President Joe Biden will go to Europe next week for a historic NATO conference to address the reaction to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. In addition, following President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's declaration that Ukraine will not join the Western military alliance, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson stated that Ukraine will not join NATO "anytime soon."

Earlier, Ukraine's President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, admitted that the country would not be able to join NATO, his most clear statement that the goal, inscribed in Ukraine's constitution, was unlikely to be achieved. Notably, NATO's defence ministers convening a meeting in Brussels today to discuss the alliance's support for Ukraine. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg stated that the alliance would explore expanding force numbers as well as air and naval deployments on its eastern flank.

Image: AP

Tags: Russia, Russia-Ukraine war, infrastructure of Ukraine
