Russian Court Tells Schools In St. Petersburg To Buy Grenades And Rifles: Report

Local schools in St. Petersburg, Russia, have been instructed by a court ruling to purchase assault rifles and dummy grenades for a Soviet-era basic military training course that has been reintroduced due to the war in Ukraine. The programme, which was abolished in 1993, teaches students how to handle firearms, administer first aid, and respond to nuclear or chemical attacks, as per a report from Newsweek. The order was made after inspections by the prosecutor's office found that schools were not adequately equipped for the programme.

According to a report from Russian newspaper Novaya Gazeta cited in the Newsweek report, schools in Russia need to acquire equipments such as gun safes, protective suits, shooting and wound simulators, and models of grenades and assault rifles, as the subject of "initial military training" will soon be introduced into the curriculum for 10th and 11th grade students. A court rejected one school's argument that such items are unnecessary. A methodologist stated that practical exercises and visual demonstrations with the equipment are important for students. The programme will cover topics such as personal protective equipment, first aid, weapons handling, and shooting basics, as well as modern combat operations and infantry fighting.

Locals aren't happy?

Local newspaper reports suggest that some residents have expressed opposition to the reintroduction of basic military training in schools, stating that children should be taught peaceful negotiation rather than violence. A local social and political movement expressed concerns that such training could lead to the belief that violence is the only solution to problems. In January, a retired lieutenant general and current member of Russia's parliament, Viktor Sobolev, had proposed mandatory six months of military training for Russian youth.

History of mandatory military training

In Russia and the Soviet Union, mandatory military training for school children has a long history. It was first introduced in the early 20th century as a way to prepare young people for military service and foster patriotism. During the Soviet era, this training became more widespread and organised, with the establishment of the "Young Pioneer" and "Komsomol" youth organisations, which included military training as part of their activities. In 1965, the Soviet government introduced the "pre-conscription" programme, which required young men to undergo military training before they were eligible for conscription.