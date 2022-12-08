Russia Terms UN Resolution On Reparations For Ukraine As 'legally Null And Void'

Russia on Wednesday, December 7, rejected the resolution passed by the UN General Assembly calling to pay for war damages inflicted on Ukraine. Kremlin angrily responded to the international community for the resolution demanding that Russia should face the consequences of its actions. Russia's President Vladimir Putin's spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, on Wednesday, asserted that Russia will stop the West from seizing its international reserves to pay for reparations to Ukraine. He accused the West of attempting to "formalize robbery" and violating private property rules and international law, according to the reports.

UN resolution demands that Russia "must bear the legal consequences of all of its internationally wrongful acts, including making reparation for the injury, including any damage, caused by such acts".

UN asks to record evidence of Russian war damages for payment to Ukraine

United Nations obligated the member states to create an international register to record evidence and claims against Russian-inflicted damages on Ukrainian property and infrastructure. The UN General Assembly approved the resolution in November to hold Moscow accountable for violating international law by invading Ukraine. The resolution recognizes the need to establish “an international mechanism for reparation for damage, loss or injury’” arising from Russia’s “wrongful acts” against Ukraine.

UN asked Kremlin to pay for the reparations including for the widespread damage to the country, and for Ukrainian civilians killed and injured during the invasion. The UNGA resolution against Russia was held for a 193-member world body and received 94-14 votes with 73 abstentions. The resolution, although, does not have the power to enforce compliance.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky welcomed the resolution, asserting that the reparations must be paid by Russia as it is now a "part of the international legal reality". As the UN launched a vote for the resolution, Kyiv's UN Ambassador Sergiy Kyslytsya accused Russia of targeting "everything from factories to residential buildings and hospitals in the war." He noted that the resolution must be passed to approve the finance to rebuild infrastructure in Ukraine.