Russia Threatens To Target 'decision-making Centres' In Ukraine, Including Kyiv

The Russian Ministry of Defense on Wednesday warned that Moscow's forces could target 'decision-making centres' in Ukraine, including in Kyiv if it doesn't stop trying objects on Russian territory. The ministry added that, till now, Kremlin had avoided targeting these centres, but this policy might change, Sputnik reported.

Earlier, the governor of the Kursk region in Russia reported several attacks at border crossings perpetrated on the Ukrainian side of the crossing. The attacks have not yet caused any casualties, the governor added.

Russia focuses on Eastern Ukraine

After failing to capture Kyiv and other Northern Ukrainian cities, Russia has shifted its focus to the country's east. The Russian forces are preparing for a major offensive in the East, targeting Donbas, Mariupol and Mykolaiv.

Meanwhile, civilians have been asked to evacuate from these regions as the US has warned that the Putin administration could deploy tens of thousands of soldiers. On Friday, an attack on the Kramatorsk railway station killed at least 50 people who were waiting to evacuate.

The Russian invasion has ravaged Ukraine with over 4.6 million population forced to flee from their homes as homes were destroyed and thousands of civilians killed or injured.

Earlier in the day, Russia claimed around 1,000 Ukrainian soldiers laid down their weapons at the Ilyich steel plant in Mariupol. However, during a press briefing, Ukraine did not mention claims of its forces surrendering to Russian troops.

"The enemy continued to launch airstrikes on Mariupol from the Donetsk and Tavriya directions. The enemy is undertaking an offensive near the Azovstal metallurgical complex and the seaport. In the southern direction, the enemy is trying to seize individual settlements, but without success," Ukrainian Armed Forces General Staff spokesperson Oleksandr Shtupun said.

He added, "The partial blockade and artillery shelling of the city of Kharkiv continue from the Slobozhansky direction. In some temporarily occupied territories, the enemy resorted to forming units of the so-called people's militia."