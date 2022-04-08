Russia is ready to continue peace talks with Ukrainian counterparts despite "provocations," Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Thursday shortly after the United Nations General Assembly concluded a vote over the draft resolution on the suspension of Moscow from the UN Human Rights Council (HRC). Addressing a regular press briefing, Lavrov added that, Moscow will also promote the draft agreement that "clearly and fully" explains the significant demands, Tass News Agency reported.

"Despite all provocations, the Russian delegation will continue the negotiation process, promoting our draft agreement that clearly and fully explains our initial key positions and demands," Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov pointed out.

Referring to the draft proposal presented by Ukraine on April 6, he added the tentative agreement marked a departure from provisions recorded in the Russia-Ukraine talks held in Istanbul on March 29. He also accused his Ukrainian counterparts of being "controlled" by the US for failing to reach a concrete solution after negotiations in Turkey. "We view it as proof of the fact that the Kyiv regime is controlled by Washington and its allies, who are pushing [Ukrainian] President (Volodymyr) Zelenskyy to continue military activities," Lavrov concluded.

Russia-Ukraine talks

Delegates of the Russian and Ukrainian governments met on March 29 for another round of talks in Turkey, Istanbul. While the talks were significant and a step forward in the right direction, the negotiations were short of a concrete solution. Russia's chief negotiators Vladimir Medinsky and Lavrov reacted positively to Kyiv's decision to drop aspirations to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) and settle for a neutral status. Moscow in response announced the withdrawal of troops from the outskirts of Kyiv and Chernihiv. In addition, Kremlin representatives also presented counter initiatives to Ukraine's written proposal.

During the negotiations, Russia also responded to Ukraine's proposal of holding a direct meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy. According to Lavrov, as quoted by Tass, the talks would be held simultaneously with the formal beginning of a peace treaty by foreign ministers of both countries.

(Image: AP)