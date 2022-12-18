Russia To Deploy Musicians To Ukraine Front-lines To Boost Morale: UK Defence Ministry

Russia is sending musicians to the frontlines of its war in Ukraine to provide "moral and psychological support" to its soldiers, according to the latest intelligence update from UK's defence ministry. The update on Sunday said Moscow has announced formation of the "front-line creative brigade" on December 14, saying it would include both vocalists and musicians.

"Fragile morale almost certainly continues to be a significant vulnerability across much of the Russian force," the UK ministry said, adding, "The creative brigades' efforts are unlikely to substantively alleviate these concerns"

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 18 December 2022



Find out more about the UK government's response: https://t.co/ssnfSJnQ3o



🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/e2bZ7yBJJJ — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) December 18, 2022

The creative brigade will consist of troops mobilised under President Vladimir Putin's recruitment drive, as well as "professional artists who voluntarily entered military service," BBC reported, citing Russian outlet RBC news.

The UK said the new creative brigade -- which follows a recent campaign urging the public to donate musical instruments to troops -- is in keeping with the historic use of "military music and organised entertainment" to boost morale.

The new unit will be tasked with maintaining "a high moral, political, and psychological state among the participants of the special military operation”.

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu visited frontline troops in Ukraine, the government said.

In a statement posted on Telegram, the defence ministry said Shoigu "flew around the areas of deployment of troops and checked the advanced positions of Russian units in the zone of the special military operation," reported BBC.

"Military music and organised entertainment for deployed troops have a long history in many militaries but in Russia they are strongly intertwined with the Soviet-era concept of ideological political education," said the UK defence ministry.

Intense fighting in Donbas on Saturday

Meanwhile, intense fighting continued around the town of Bakhmut in the eastern Donbas region on Saturday, Ukraine's general staff said. The area has seen heavy clashes between Ukrainian and Russian troops for months, as Russia seeks to retain territory following a string of defeats in eastern Ukraine earlier this year, BBC reported.

Western intelligence officials have previously said Russian attacks on the town are being spearheaded by the private military contractor, Wagner Group.

Moscow hopes to use the town as a staging ground to launch attacks on the Ukraine-held cities of Kramatorsk and Sloviansk.

Elsewhere, heat has been restored to Ukrainian capital Kyiv, after Russia launched widespread strikes on Friday that targeted the city's power and water infrastructure, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

Moscow launched 76 missiles on Friday, hitting nine power stations and plunging much of the country into darkness. Ukraine said it intercepted 60 missiles.