The Russian government has threatened to fine Wikipedia if it fails to delete "false information" of public interest concerning the situation in Ukraine. Roskomnadzor, the Russian communications regulator, claimed that Wikipedia is presenting incorrect information about Russia's "special operation" in Ukraine and military activity in the country. The regulator accused the site of intentionally spreading misinformation among Russian users. Terming it illegal under Russian law, Roskomnadzor warned that Wikipedia could be fined up to 4 million rubles (Rs 35,97,450) if it doesn't remove those information, NPR news reported.

Last month, Russia passed legislation criminalising war reporting that differs from the Kremlin's interpretation of events, including calling it a war. The law has forced the closure of most of Russia's remaining independent news outlets. Besides, many journalists also left the country for fear of facing up to 15 years in prison, NPR news reported. As per the report, the Wikipedia page in question contains the war's history and context, as well as specific military operations, casualties and humanitarian repercussions, human rights violations, judicial processes, international response, economic consequences, and media depictions.

The announcement comes after the Wikimedia Foundation, which owns and operates the encyclopaedia, received two separate warnings from Roskomnadzor. A spokesperson for the foundation revealed that it had received requests on March 1 and again on March 29 to delete content from the Russian-language version of the page concerning the invasion. "The Wikimedia Foundation supports everyone's fundamental right to access free, open, and verifiable information; this escalation does not change our commitment," the spokesperson was quoted as saying by NPR news.

Ukraine's government urges citizens to take on the enemy 'digitally'

It is pertinent to mention here that the Ukrainian government, last month, urged its citizens to take on the enemy "digitally" to counter their moves. The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry stated that a smartphone and Internet access could be used as weapons in the digital world. It claimed that one could eliminate the enemy from anywhere in the world. In addition, Google also rolled out a rapid Air Raid Alerts system for Android phones in Ukraine, at the request and with the support of the Ukrainian government.

Image: AP/Pixabay