Russia To Look For New Private Militias As Prigozhin's Wagner Group Takes A Pause: Report

Moscow aims to approve the establishment of fresh paramilitary firms after Russia's private military company, Wagner, announced its intention to reduce activities following an unsuccessful mutiny, reported news reports. This move appears to be an effort to safeguard Russian President Vladimir Putin's government against any future uprisings.

According to the New York Times, a recording allegedly featuring Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin was shared on Telegram on Monday. The recording suggested that the mercenary group would temporarily halt recruitment efforts and concentrate on their activities in Africa and Belarus.

“As long as we don’t experience a shortage in personnel, we don’t plan to carry out a new recruitment campaign,” the recording said.

“As soon as the motherland would need to create a new additional group that would be able to defend the interests of our country, we would begin recruiting.”

After the unsuccessful mutiny, Prigozhin managed to resolve the situation by negotiating with the Russian ally Belarus. He struck a deal to put an end to the rebellion in exchange for immunity for his forces. Additionally, despite an offer from Putin to allow his group to continue fighting in Ukraine under new leadership, Prigozhin turned down the proposal, reports claim.

Putin paving the way for new paramilitary companies to emerge: Report

According to the Daily Beast, Russia's new proposal to raise the draft age includes cryptic amendments that would enable the formation of armed groups or "special enterprises" comprising men up to the age of 30. These groups would have the mandate to protect Russia's borders, ensure public order, and suppress uprisings. The proposal outlines that these companies would function under the orders of President Putin, while being managed by regional governors and financially supported by the Ministry of Defense.

As per the new measure, which is anticipated to be approved by lawmakers, the special military groups will not be authorized to use force against crowds, except in cases of "group resistance," as reported by the outlet.

Under the new measure, the special military groups would be permitted to engage in combat against unmanned drones and airstrikes. This suggests that these groups could be deployed to defend against potential Ukrainian attacks on Russian territory.

Under the proposed new rules, President Putin would have the authority to dissolve any special military groups that become excessively influential at a moment's notice.