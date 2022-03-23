As the Russia Ukraine war continues on day 28, Kremlin has now stated that Russia would only use nuclear weapons if it were facing an "existential threat". Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Tuesday told CNN International that it would resort to its nuclear weapons in the context of the Ukraine war as a final defensive move. Earlier on February 28, Moscow had sparked a global alarm after Putin placed the country's strategic nuclear forces on high alert.

According to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, Russia has a concept of domestic security which states the times the country could resort to its nuclear weaponry. "We have a concept of domestic security, and it's public. You can read all the reasons for nuclear arms to be used," Peskov said as cited by CNN. "So, if it is an existential threat for our country, then it can be used in accordance with our concept," news agencies cited Peskov as saying.

Peskov's comment came amid continued tensions over rumours that Russian President Vladimir Putin would or would not use nuclear weapons in the context of the ongoing war. Meanwhile, reacting to Peskov's statement, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby stated that Moscow's rhetoric on the potential use of a nuclear weapon was "dangerous." Speaking to reporters, Kirby termed it irresponsible from Moscow and said that nuclear power should not act in such a manner. Furthermore, he noted that the US will continue to monitor the situation before taking any actions in the context of the war situation in Ukraine.

Russia’s nuclear arsenal

It is widely agreed that Russia has the largest nuclear arsenal in the world. According to the Stockholm Peace Institute, as of January 2021, Putin had 6,255 nukes while other organisations monitoring nuclear proliferation have mentioned that there is a total of weapons ranging between 5,977 and 6,257. Although it is a concerning number, after Russia inherited 35,000 weapons when the USSR collapsed in 1991, the number of nuclear armaments has fallen significantly.

It is to be noted that the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) was signed by Russia and US. It is an arms control treaty that has been effective since 5 February 2011, which limits the number of deployed strategic nuclear warheads and bombs to 1,550. In 1949, Russia tested its first nuclear bomb in a remote area of Kazakhstan but has never used its nuclear weapons in attacks.

Earlier, Western defence officials had noted that they were put on alert after Putin's February announcement of getting the nuclear team ready. They later added that there was no significant sign of mobilisation of Russia's nuclear forces in the form of strategic bombers, missiles and submarines. However, Moscow has also issued a warning against the US and NATO allies that it could escalate the war and be in direct confrontation with nuclear-armed rivals for their continued support of Ukraine. Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had also issued a warning to the world claiming that Putin must be stopped before the war escalates as a nuclear explosion in Kyiv could have a major impact on Europe.

