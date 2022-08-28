Russia Deploys Recently-formed 3rd Army Corps To Border With Ukraine As War Rages On

As the ruthless war in Eastern Europe entered its 186th day, Russia has been deploying a newly formed third army corps to the Ukrainian border. The transportation of Moscow's military gear to Russia's Rostov region which is neighbouring seized parts of Ukraine's Donetsk Oblast, was reported by the Conflict Intelligence Team. According to the Babel.ua report, the Buk anti-aircraft complex, T-80BV, and T-90M tanks are the military equipment that Russia has been transporting. Further, they came from Mulin in Russia's Nizhny Novgorod area to Neklinovka in the Rostov region.

In addition to this, the last point of the corps' echelons is situated closest to the Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions of the frontline, however, it is not yet clear exactly where the Russian command intends to engage the corps' soldiers, Babel.ua reported.

Apart from this, the Governor of Sumy Oblast on Sunday, August 28, reported that invading Russian troops have launched 220 projectiles as well as mortars at the region. According to governor Dmytro Zhyvytsky, at least two individuals were wounded due to the strikes. He also added that a school, kindergarten, and post office were destroyed by shelling in Bilopillia, which is close to the Russian border, Kyiv Independent reported.

Russian attack in Ukraine

Furthermore, reports of explosions have also emerged in the Russian-occupied Kherson. Blasts were reported to have been heard close to the city's industrial area and the surrounding jail, as per the local media outlet Most. The media outlet even stated that the Russians had established a base close to the jail.

As per Ukrainian media reports, Zaporizhzhia boarding school is also destroyed by the Russian army on Sunday. Five missiles, as per Governor Oleksandr Starukh, seriously damaged the school, entirely destroying several areas of the building. He added, "Fortunately, the school year had not yet started, and there were no students."

Russia's bombardment on August 27 caused one fatality and one injury in the Kharkiv Oblast. Oleh Syniehubov, the Governor of Kharkiv Oblast, stated that the enemy "continues to terrorise civilians in Kharkiv Oblast." Further, on the same day, Russia launches two rockets at Nikopol. According to Mykola Lukashuk, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Council, the attack caused damage to two multi-story residential homes and a government facility. There were no casualties recorded.

In the meantime, Ukraine on Saturday charged a 43-year-old citizen of the village of Slatyne of spying on Ukraine for the occupying Russian forces. The Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office revealed in a telegram post that the individual sent the Russians some sensitive information when they were occupying the area via a Telegram bot. Additionally, the office also reported that he has shared the military locations of Ukraine with the Russians. Beginning in March and continuing through August, he committed the espionage offence.

(Image: AP)