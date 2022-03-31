Russia Tried To Breach Networks Of NATO, European Nations' Defence Ministries: Google

Amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, a report from Google's Threat Analysis Group indicated that Russian hackers have lately tried to breach the networks of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and the defence ministries of many Eastern European nations. However, the report did not specify whose military were targeted in "credential phishing campaigns" performed by a Russian-based company known as Coldriver, or Callisto, Google said.

According to the report, “These campaigns were sent using newly created Gmail accounts to non-Google accounts, so the success rate of these campaigns is unknown.” Google further claims that it is unaware of any Gmail accounts that have been hacked. The Google report which has been released on Wednesday revealed that the organisation has also targeted a NATO Centre of Excellence.

Furthermore, the report also stated that the team is still working around the clock to ensure the safety as well as security of their users as well as the platforms that allow them to access and exchange critical information. With the purpose of raising awareness, safeguarding users, and avoiding future attacks, they will continue to take measures, detect bad actors, and share important information with others across businesses and governments.

Google's report even added that while they have been closely watching behaviour in Ukraine and Russia, they are also keeping a close eye on other threat actors throughout the world to ensuring that they do not take advantage of everyone's attention on this region.

Russia dismissed Biden's accusation that Moscow is preparing cyber assaults

In addition to this, Russia and Russian-backed cyber organisations have been repeatedly cautioned by United States officials as a concern. Russia dismissed US President Joe Biden's accusation that Moscow is preparing cyber assaults in retaliation to US sanctions imposed in the aftermath of the invasion of Ukraine. According to Sputnik, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated that the US can rest assured that it would not be a target of Russian cyberattacks since Moscow does not engage in such operations.

Peskov's comments follow President Biden's warning on March 21 about a possible Russian cyberattack. Biden claimed that the likelihood of a cyber-attack is on the rise, citing intelligence data, and advised companies to develop rapid defences.

Meanwhile, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced on Tuesday, March 29, that the number of cyberattacks on Russian officials, media outlets, as well as vital infrastructure elements, has increased. According to Interfax, the ministry stated in a statement that those guilty of the conduct will not go unpunished. As per media reports, the ministry has warned that "instigators and perpetrators" of cyberattacks against Russia will face "severe consequences."

