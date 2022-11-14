Russia-Ukraine Conflict May See 'winter Pause' Extend By Up To Six Months: Report

The suspension of hostilities by Russia in Ukraine's Kherson due to winter may last up to six months, reported New York Times. In late November, rain and mushy soil will slow down the movement of both Russian and Ukraine troops. The predicted heavy snowfall and cold weather will also slow down operations on the battleground, the American media stated. US Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Colin Kahl has stated “You’re already seeing the sloppy winter weather in Ukraine slow things down a little bit. It’s getting really muddy, which makes it hard to do large-scale offensives.”

Winter pause in Russia-Ukraine conflict

The conflict is presumed to enter into a new phase where both sides will have to impose forced pause in the movement of troops, the report mentioned. The Russian military will strategise to strike against the Ukrainian infrastructure. However, the Ukrainian forces will revert by pressing forward with revolution attacks on the Russian lines as noted by the vice president at the US Center for Strategic and International Studies, Seth Jones. One of the US officials has cited that it is crucial for the US to take advantage of the winter pause to maximise arms supply to Kyiv.

However, this report comes out after the Biden administration encouraged Ukraine to be ready to negotiate with Russia "Privately". The mediation between the two nations was set in motion at the end of February this year after the start of Russian Ukraine war. The last round of talks was held in Istanbul on March 29. Despite the efforts made by United Nations, the talks are stalled since March. According to a US official, “Ukraine fatigue is a real thing for some of our partners.” The report says that Washington does not want Kyiv to initiate the negotiations but rather aims to make sure that Kyiv has the aid of other countries. Amid Russia's ongoing special mission in Ukraine, distress is felt in parts of Europe, Latin America, and Africa because of the rise in prices of food and fuel. Earlier in September, Putin said that it was still open to talks with Kyiv and called on Ukraine to stop the 'violence' to which Zelenskyy replied that the country is ready to sit to have a dialogue but only if another president came to power in Russia.