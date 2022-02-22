Russia-Ukraine Crisis: Air India's Special Flight Leaves For Kyiv To Bring Back Indians

As tensions in Europe stemming due to a ‘probable’ Russian invasion into Ukraine, a special ferry flight of Air India has departed this morning from India to Ukraine to bring back Indian citizens. According to ANI, the Dreamliner B-787 aircraft, having capacity of over 200 passengers, has been dispatched for the special operation. This flight is expected to arrive in New Delhi today with the Indian citizens stranded in Ukraine.

Earlier, Air India had announced that they will be operating three flights between India and Ukraine on February 22, 24, and 26. According to a tweet from Air India, the aircrafts will depart from Boryspil International Airport, with reservations available via Air India's booking offices, website, contact centre, as well as authorised travel brokers.

#FlyAI : Air India will operate 3 flights between India-Ukraine (Boryspil International Airport) India on 22nd, 24th & 26th FEB 2022



Booking open through Air India Booking offices, Website, Call Centre and Authorised Travel Agents.@IndiainUkraine — Air India (@airindiain) February 18, 2022

Indian Embassy in Ukraine's advisory for Indian citizens

Meanwhile, the Indian Embassy in Ukraine ordered its citizens who are not required to stay in Kyiv to leave. As per the latest advisory released by the Indian Embassy on February 20, individuals whose 'stay is not essential', particularly students should leave the city temporarily amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis.

The Indian Embassy said in its advisory that commercial, as well as charter flights, would be available for travel, ensuring a smooth and punctual departure. It is also recommended that Indian students must contact their particular student contractors for information on charter flights, as well as continue to monitor the Embassy's Facebook, website, and Twitter accounts for any developments, as per media reports.

Russia-Ukraine crisis

In recent months, hostilities over Ukraine have escalated with Putin administration and NATO accusing one another of gathering soldiers on the Russian-Ukrainian border. The United States and Ukraine accused Russia of plotting an invasion. Moscow, on the other hand, continues to reject such assertions, claiming that it has no plans to strike any nation. Further, tensions have risen as a result of Russia's recent build-up of over 1,50,000 troops just across the boundary from the Donbas area in the east, Belarus to the north, and Crimea to the south.

Meanwhile, Russia's bombardment of Stanytsia Luhanska in a Ukraine-controlled area in Donbas on Thursday hit a kindergarten, wounded two teachers, and cut out power in the settlement, according to the US Embassy in Kyiv.