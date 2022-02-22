Last Updated:

Russia-Ukraine Crisis: Air India's Special Flight Leaves For Kyiv To Bring Back Indians

A special ferry flight of Indian airline Air India has departed this morning from India to Ukraine to bring back Indian citizens amid Russia-Ukraine crisis.

Written By
Anwesha Majumdar
Air India

Image: Unsplash


As tensions in Europe stemming due to a ‘probable’ Russian invasion into Ukraine, a special ferry flight of Air India has departed this morning from India to Ukraine to bring back Indian citizens. According to ANI, the Dreamliner B-787 aircraft, having capacity of over 200 passengers, has been dispatched for the special operation. This flight is expected to arrive in New Delhi today with the Indian citizens stranded in Ukraine.

Earlier, Air India had announced that they will be operating three flights between India and Ukraine on February 22, 24, and 26. According to a tweet from Air India, the aircrafts will depart from Boryspil International Airport, with reservations available via Air India's booking offices, website, contact centre, as well as authorised travel brokers. 

Indian Embassy in Ukraine's advisory for Indian citizens

Meanwhile, the Indian Embassy in Ukraine ordered its citizens who are not required to stay in Kyiv to leave. As per the latest advisory released by the Indian Embassy on February 20, individuals whose 'stay is not essential', particularly students should leave the city temporarily amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis. 

READ | Sensex tanks 1000 points, Nifty tumbles by 300 points as Russia-Ukraine crisis worsens

The Indian Embassy said in its advisory that commercial, as well as charter flights, would be available for travel, ensuring a smooth and punctual departure. It is also recommended that Indian students must contact their particular student contractors for information on charter flights, as well as continue to monitor the Embassy's Facebook, website, and Twitter accounts for any developments, as per media reports.  

READ | No stopping Praggnanandhaa as he secures 2 more wins after beating World No. 1 Carlsen

Russia-Ukraine crisis

In recent months, hostilities over Ukraine have escalated with Putin administration and NATO accusing one another of gathering soldiers on the Russian-Ukrainian border. The United States and Ukraine accused Russia of plotting an invasion. Moscow, on the other hand, continues to reject such assertions, claiming that it has no plans to strike any nation. Further, tensions have risen as a result of Russia's recent build-up of over 1,50,000 troops just across the boundary from the Donbas area in the east, Belarus to the north, and Crimea to the south.  

READ | Japan criticises Russia for violating Ukrainian sovereignty, mulls sanctions

Meanwhile, Russia's bombardment of Stanytsia Luhanska in a Ukraine-controlled area in Donbas on Thursday hit a kindergarten, wounded two teachers, and cut out power in the settlement, according to the US Embassy in Kyiv. 

READ | Air India set to operate 3 flights between India-Ukraine from February 22
READ | Air India to fly 3 planes from Ukraine between Feb 22-26 to bring Indians home amid crisis
Tags: Air India, Ukraine, Indian citizens
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND