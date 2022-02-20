Russia-Ukraine Crisis: Indian Embassy In Kyiv Urges Nationals To Leave As Tensions Mount

Amid escalating tensions stemming from the possibility of a Russian invasion into Ukraine, the Indian Embassy in Kyiv has directed its citizen to leave the country as soon as possible. According to the latest advisory issued by Indian Embassy in Ukraine on Sunday, February 20, those citizens whose stay is not essential, especially students, have been advised to leave Kyiv temporarily amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis.

"In view of the uncertainties of the current situation in Ukraine, Indian nationals in Ukraine, particularly students whose stay is not essential, may consider leaving temporarily. Indian nationals are also advised to avoid all non-essential travel to and within Ukraine," the Indian Embassy in Ukraine said in its advisory. "Available commercial flights and charter flights may be availed for travel, for an orderly and timely departure. Indian students are advised to also get in touch with respective student contractors for updates on charter flights, and also continue to follow Embassy Facebook, website and Twitter for any update," it added.

Notably, this was the second such advisory issued by the Indian Embassy in Ukraine in the past week. Earlier on February 15, the embassy issued similar instructions. On January 26, the Indian embassy in Kyiv had asked its citizens residing in Ukraine to register themselves in a bid to disseminate information in a swift manner.

"With an intent to coordinate with Indian citizens effectively, and disseminate information in a swift manner, Embassy of India, Kyiv requests all Indian citizens, including students presently located in the territory of Ukraine, to fill up the below form. Those students presently pursuing online education from India are directed NOT to fill up the form," the Indian Embassy said in a release.

India advises citizens to maintain calm

Earlier on Friday, February 18, answering some frequently asked questions (FAQs) from Indian citizens, the embassy advised its citizen to maintain calm. "It is important to maintain calm and not give rise to panic. Those desirous of travelling back to India are advised to book available commercial flight tickets. Ministry of External Affairs is also in discussions with Ministry of Civil Aviation and various airlines for expanding flights between India and Ukraine," said the Embassy.

The Embassy further emphasised that tickets should be purchased from verified and reliable sources only. "You are also advised to keep monitoring Embassy Twitter and Facebook page and website for updates on the matter. Do not forward unverified news, and beware of potential scams."

On whether visa and consular services are functional, the Embassy said it continues to function normally to provide all services to Indian nationals in Ukraine.

(Image: AP)